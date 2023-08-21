Blac Chyna STUNS In Impressive Workout Videos Showing Off Muscular Physique -- She's Shredded!

Blac Chyna is getting her revenge body!

Over the weekend, the mother of two took to Instagram to proudly show off all the hard work and dedication she’s been logging at the gym… and WOW! She’s the real deal, y’all!

In a Saturday upload, the mother of two can be seen using two ropes to tone her muscular arms and shoulders, all while performing single-leg squats. Also on display were her impressive washboard abs, which we must say are chiseled to perfection!

Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, sported a gray sports bra, black biker shorts, yellow socks, white Nikes, and a black beanie while doing the workout over a motivational sound bite:

“The person who goes to the gym every single day, regardless of how they feel, will always beat the person who goes to the gym when they feel like going to the gym.”

She captioned the post, “@heartspurefitness coming soon… you ready?” seemingly hinting at fitness biz. See (below):

Dayummmn!

But that’s not all!

On Sunday, the 35-year-old posted another amazing workout clip, this time focusing on her legs, abs, and chest, tagging @heartspurefitness once again.

When you click on the username, a profile comes up with a bio that reads:

“Fitness & Diet (coming soon)”

There is only the following post:

Sign us up for whatever she’s doing, because DAMN! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

