'Recluse' Rob Kardashian Talks To Multiple Women At Once -- Khloé Says He 'Still Gets Around'!!

Rob Kardashian is having no trouble in the dating department!

Years after his messy breakup with baby momma Blac Chyna, the 38-year-old television personality opened up about his love life during a candid conversation with Khloé Kardashian on Wednesday’s episode of her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast. When asked if he has a dating presence, he replied:

“I just talk to people.”

And Khlo would agree!

According to her, Rob talks to “a lot of people.” Damn. While fans may think he is “a recluse,” the Good American founder shared that he “still gets around.” She dished:

“It’s wild. I’ve never seen anything like it. Teach me your ways.”

Hah! That said, Rob does have boundaries. He explained:

“I’m good at talking to people, but also there’s come moments where I’m like, ‘Okay, I can’t talk to anybody.’ It’s too much like energy. It’s just too much. I’m talking to too many people. I don’t wanna be like that.”

Rob is also preoccupied with his daughter, Dream. He continued:

“And also, I have a daughter. I’m trying to be a good example. I don’t bring girls in the house. I don’t have girls meet my daughter. I’ve always been [like] that since she was a baby. So, I’ve been single, she’s 8 years old. I’ve been single for years, you know, since she’s been born. It’s just, yes, of course, I’ve dated and stuff but I’ve never gotten serious or wanted to. My energy is just into Dream. I’m probably too strict with that. I probably should have fun and enjoying my life and stuff, but I still have fun and I enjoy my life. I just don’t care to be dating somebody, honestly. Unless it just happens. It just hasn’t happened.”

Until then, Rob is good with talking to girls, sometimes multiple, and dating around for fun. Watch the podcast episode HERE.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/X, Judy Eddy/WENN]