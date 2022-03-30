Rob Kardashian & Tyga SOUND OFF After Blac Chyna Claims She 'Had To Give Up 3' Cars Due To 'No Support'!

Apparently, Blac Chyna is not too happy about having let go some parts of her luxurious lifestyle!

The 33-year-old former reality star took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to claim she has been receiving “no support” from her exes and thus was forced to say goodbye to three of her cars for the sake of her two children. While Blac does not say names, it is pretty clear she is talking about former boyfriend Tyga, with whom she shares 9-year-old son King Cairo, and ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares 5-year-old Dream. She tweeted:

“Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA.”

Related: Tyga Likes A Ton Of Videos Featuring Ex-GF Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi

Who needs that many cars anyways?! The momma then added in a follow-up tweet:

“Single no support child support.”

Despite Blac being upset about losing multiple vehicles, she noted that she is still “practicing gratitude” at the end of the day. However, that did not stop people from questioning her co-parenting situation with the two men and her need for more child support. A social media user asked:

“When the other parent is actively in the child’s life taking the child on days and clothing feeding the child… is child support warranted?”

To which she responded:

“No it’s not when the other parenting successful it’s called coparenting But Greedy parents try to get child support because they’re not doing nothing.”

But it looks like her baby daddies aren’t standing for all of the shade from Blac and brought out some receipts! When The Shade Room posted her tweets on Instagram, Tyga took to the comments section to fire back at her lack of support claims, saying:

“I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol”

The 32-year-old rapper wasn’t the only one trying to set the record straight! Soon after, Rob also responded to the accusation, claiming he shells out thousands of dollars for Dream’s school tuition, medical expenses, and extra-curricular activities:

“I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol”

DAYUM!!! Swipe to ch-ch-check out both of their clap backs (below):

Wow…

Interestingly enough, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was paying her $20,000 per month as part of their child support agreement but later had his payments lowered due to financial difficulties. Blac has seemingly not asked for any more child support since the judge ruled in Rob’s favor — but clearly, she would not mind receiving some more based on her latest tweets!

Reactions to Rob and Tyga’s responses, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Blac Chyna/Instagram, Tyga/Instagram, WENN]