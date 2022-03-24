Ummm, Why Is Tyga Liking 'All These' TikTok Videos Featuring Ex-GF Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi?!

Tyga has apparently taken an interest in Stormi Webster‘s presence on TikTok, and we have LOTS of questions…

Yes, we’re talking about Kylie Jenner‘s ex-boyfriend. And yes, we’re talking about Kylie’s 4-year-old daughter, whom she shares with Travis Scott.

Soooo WTF is going on?!?!

Related: Tyga Accused Of Domestic Violence By Ex-Girlfriend — See The Pics And Texts

The 32-year-old rapper has come under fire this week following model Brooke Schofield‘s reveal on Tana Mongeau‘s podcast that he apparently spent time watching a LOT of Stormi-related content on the short-form video app. Mongeau’s podcast, Cancelled, teased Schofield’s revelation in a TikTok video of its own on Wednesday afternoon, pulling a clip from Brooke’s chat with Tana that caused all the rest of us to raise an eyebrow in interest.

During the sit-down, Schofield discussed how Tyga invited her to his house to hang out, but instead of ‘Netflix and chill,’ they opted for… ‘TikTok your ex’s child’?!?! Brooke recalled (below):

“Did I talk about my Tyga experience? He invited me over one night I go over there and we sat on a Lovesac [furniture] for like six hours and watched TikToks. Just watched TikToks, crying laughing at TikToks and then I went home and it was the most wholesome thing, I’m like, ‘Really Tyga?'”

OK, so, that’s fine so far! Whatever! We’ve all wasted a few hours on a social media app here and there. But it’s what Brooke revealed next that really has us surprised! She mimed scrolling through her phone, as if she were Tyga during the apparent TikTok marathon, and added:

“And it was funny too because — he’s going to be like’ ‘bitch why the f**k are you talking about this,’ but whatever — he liked all these Stormi [Webster] TikToks.”

Wait, WHAT?!

Tana, like the rest of us, dropped her jaw in shock. She started laughing and reacting so much she actually had to pull the mic away from her face! Which, yeah, we feel the same way!! Tyga is supposedly spending his free time at home liking “all these” Stormi TikToks?!?! But why tho???

Here is the full clip of Schofield’s reveal (below):

NGL, that is really strange.

Sorry, but why would Tyga even be watching TikTok videos of his ex’s child?! First off, he doesn’t have anything better to do?? But also, like, why such a focus on Stormi? That seems odd to us! Watching one or two that pop up across the feed, sure, maybe. But saying “all these” videos obviously implies a lot?!

Related: Kylie Jenner Denies Model’s Detailed Claims Of ‘Bullying’ On Set Of Tyga Music Video

Of course, as Perezcious readers may recall, back in 2018, Kylie’s ex took to Twitter to deny persistent rumors that he was actually secretly Stormi’s father. Early that year, fans began circulating a conspiracy theory about Tyga supposedly being Stormi’s biological father instead of Travis Scott. The rumors included a faked screenshot of a supposed Snapchat message in which Tyga allegedly claimed “hell nah that’s my kid” regarding news about Kylie’s first pregnancy.

The rapper explicitly denied any involvement with Stormi, and further slammed the supposed Snapchat screenshot as completely phony, tweeting in March of that year (below):

“I’ve never said anything about someone else’s child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so. Please, Stop spreading false stories and attacking people’s families. I have nothing to do with any of that. People should be able to live in peace.”

So that would seem to have been a pretty clear denial of any involvement in Stormi’s life (or conception) from four years ago. And we believe it! Which makes this current alleged TikTok behavior even more of a head-scratcher…

FWIW, some of Kylie’s most recent comments about Tyga came during last year’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special. At the time, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul revealed to special host Andy Cohen that she and Tyga were still amicable after splitting four years before, but not close:

“We’re not friends. But we are OK. If I see him out or if I run into him anywhere, you know, I always wish him well. I have no bad feelings towards him.”

Will she still feel that way after this alleged TikTok scroll session?! What do U make of these claims from Schofield, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF with your take on Tyga down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Tyga/Kylie Jenner/Instagram]