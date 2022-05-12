'Born Again' Blac Chyna Gets Baptized After Kardashian Lawsuit Loss!

It looks like Blac Chyna is trying to turn over a new leaf.

As you most likely know, recent times have certainly been hectic for the model. While Chyna was hoping for a $100 million payout after claiming the KarJenners had a part in getting her reality series Rob & Chyna canceled, she wound up losing when the jury sided with the famous family. She was of course infuriated over the ruling and vowed to appeal the case. She even filed new legal docs slamming Judge Gregory W. Alarcon for being “undeniably hostile and extremely biased” towards her and her attorney Lynne Ciani.

A if that wasn’t enough, Chyna is ALSO under investigation for battery after she allegedly kicked her friend Sequoya King in the stomach at a club last week. The incident reportedly started when Chyna became paranoid that people were recording her and accused Sequoya of doing so as well. As she recalled of their back and forth disagreement:

“‘You’re being a really nasty person to me right now. And that’s why you did not win your lawsuit. Because you’re a very nasty person.’ When she heard that, she charged towards me. She kicks me, right in my stomach. I stumbled back, I got knocked down.”

Oof… That must have really hurt.

So like we said, it’s been an inneresting couple of weeks for the former reality star – and now it appears she is trying to move past those rough moments. How so? By getting baptized apparently!

In honor of her 34th birthday, Chyna took to Instagram to share video of the blessed occasion. For the holy moment, she donned an all-white outfit while standing in a backyard pool as a priest said a prayer and dunked her head into the water. When she was done, her family and friends all cheered and applauded from the patio. The television personality captioned the post:

“Born again on my Birthday 5/11/22 #newbeginnings.”

Huh. This really couldn’t have come at a better time given all of her recent legal issues. Take a look at the Taurus’ birthday baptism (below):

Her mom Tokyo Toni also shared a clip, writing in the caption:

“Having your mother around brings great change. Being humble is only one lesson learned being a part of God is all you need to know #????????????????????????????????????”

We’ll have to see what these “new beginnings” may bring Chyna. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

