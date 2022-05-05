Blac Chyna BLASTED For 'Trying To Be' Kim Kardashian In Nearly IDENTICAL Marilyn Monroe Outfit After Trial Loss!

Couldn’t get her money, so now she’s going after her look?

Blac Chyna is getting slammed by fans after posting a video on Instagram in a copycat version of Kim Kardashian’s historic Met Gala fit! On Wednesday, the reality star posted a video of herself with a new blonde hairdo while rocking a sparkly nude dress. Sound familiar? It just so happens to look EXACTLY like Marilyn Monroe’s iconic frock that Kimmy Kakes revived on Monday night!

Related: Fans Think Kim Used Met Gala ‘Weight Loss’ To Hide Butt Filler Removal!

The video, promoting her store, features the 33-year-old, born Angela Renée White, in a skin-tight gown with diamond embellishments. Judging from the angle, it seems to be a very similar cut to Monroe’s gown, too. She also paired the outfit with a set of dangly earrings and lighter hair. Ch-ch-check it out:

And here’s Kim’s red carpet moment for you to compare:

Uh, yeah. They look SO similar! Fans were quick to pick up on the possibly shady AF outfit choice, writing in the comments:

“wayyyy too soon” “awww trying to replicate kim” “No originality at all ” “She is obsessed with the Kardashians ” “The fashion nova version of Marilyn Monroes dress ” “Trying to be like Kim ” ‘It’s giving ‘Let me show her how she should have did it’ ” “Sis why you dressed like Kim ” “Still sucking off the Kardashian fame I bet if Kim wore purple to the gala you would be sitting in purple right now…” “Screaming Kim vibes” “Well, they do say imitation is the best form of flattery”

LOLz!

Really, what was she thinking?! Why wear this look — just days after the Met Gala, mind you — if not to try to catch the KarJenners’ attention?

Related: Lili Reinhart SLAMS Kim Kardashian For ‘Starving’ Herself For The Met Gala!

The outfit choice is particularly noteworthy since Kim wore the late actress’s dress the same night Chyna lost her massive civil trial against Kim, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner. She was seeking $40 million for loss of earnings and another $60 million in future earnings after alleging the famous family had a hand in getting her and Rob Kardashian‘s reality show, Rob & Chyna, canceled. After a long trial, the jury decided that she was not owed any money. However, they did find that the family acted to protect their own economic interests, so Dream Kardashian’s momma intends to appeal — if she can come up with the money!

While Chyna’s lawyer has said that she plans to file an appeal, her mom Tokyo Toni unveiled a huge GoFundMe page this week, on which the OnlyFans star is hoping to raise a staggering $400,000 from fans. Jeez.

So, considering all this ongoing controversy and the very viral nature of Kim’s Met Gala dress, it’s not too surprising to see fans questioning Chyna’s new appearance. But so far, she has not commented on the speculation. What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Is this a jab at Kim?

[Image via Blac Chyna/Instagram & Variety/YouTube]