BLACKPINK's Lisa Seemingly Had Rosa Parks' Face On Her Crotch At Met Gala -- And Fans Are Reacting To The Controversial Look!

The 2025 Met Gala made way for endless conversation about the night’s fashionable attendees… But the conversation surrounding Lisa’s look has quickly turned sour.

If you haven’t seen the BLACKPINK artist’s fit, she showed up in custom Louis Vuitton under the direction of the brand’s Men’s Creative Director Pharell Williams and artist Henry Taylor. The look included a black blazer, sheer tights, and a lace bodysuit. See (below):

But if you zoom in closer, you can see the lace design is actually made up of several faces… One of which on the singer’s crotch that many believe looks a lot like civil rights activist Rosa Parks!

On X (Twitter), fans were shocked that such an important figure in history would be reduced to being on someone’s “panties” — especially during a night spotlighting Black Style:

“why the hell lisa got rosa parks on her panties??? im so confused” “So Rosa Parks who literally risked her life for civil rights is now lingerie decor? And the defence [sic] is ‘Lisa might not know her yet’?? Sorry, but ignorance isn’t edgy and also, what do you mean by ‘Rosa Parks stans’? This isn’t a rap beef.” “LISA NEEDS TO FIRE HER WHOLE PR TEAM AT THIS POINT. WHY IS ROSE PARKS ON YOUR P***& GIRL!!!” “maybe i just don’t wanna see rosa parks on LISA’s ass cheeks and that’s my fault”

Yikes!

According to LV, the design depicts “portraits of figures who have been a part of the artist’s [Henry Taylor] life.” However, it was not made clear exactly who that entails.

What are YOUR reactions to the controversial look, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Lisa/Instagram & CNN/YouTube]