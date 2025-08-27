Whoa! Taylor Swift's Former BFF Karlie Kloss Reacts To Travis Kelce Engagement News!

‘Cause baby, now we don’t got bad blood?!

Unless you’ve been living on the moon for the past 12-ish hours, you already know all about how Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are ENGAGED!!!

The whole internet is freaking out about it. And no less than about a hundred billion Instagram uses have double-tapped the love emoji on the couple’s joint IG post announcing their engagement. (Okay, we are exaggerating with that “hundred billion” estimation. But only slightly! LOLz!)

Surprisingly, tho, one of the millions of folks who did hit ‘like’ on Taylor and Travis’ IG engagement announcement was none other than Karlie Kloss! That’s right — Taylor’s former BFF showed her love in the most subtle (but still noticeable) of ways by hitting ‘like’ on the post that has completely taken over the ‘Gram!

So, as Swifties no doubt already know, this is actually a pretty big deal.

Taylor and Karlie’s friendship kicked off waaaay back in 2012 when the Shake It Off singer gave the supermodel a shoutout in a Vogue interview. The pair were fast friends for years from there. Kloss even popped up as part of Taylor’s squad in her iconic Bad Blood music video. Ch-ch-check that out (below), as if you need the reminder:

And then… something happened. The pair started getting spotted together less frequently over the years. Fans really picked up on it after Kloss was left out of Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do music video in 2017.

By 2018, Karlie was playing damage control. That October, she told Vogue that her and Swift were “still really good friends.” But if that was the case, they definitely didn’t show out together in public!

Even stranger, in August of 2023, Karlie did show up at Taylor’s final (first leg) US performance of her Eras Tour in El Lay. But unlike other celebs, Kloss was not in the VIP tent… she was in the bleachers with all the rest of us normies. Ruh-roh!

Karlie’s comments about Taylor have been super-few and far between from there, tho she did unexpectedly shout out her favorite Swift songs in a 2024 interview.

Obvi, whatever falling out did or didn’t occur, both parties have been pretty tight-lipped about it. Whether something happened, or they just went their separate ways or what — who the hell knows. But come on, it’s very clear these two lovely ladies are not as close as they used to be. Don’t need a magnifying glass to see that!

Regardless, we must say it’s nice to see Karlie show her social media support for Taylor on this HUGE day for the singer and her new fiancé!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Drop ’em (below)!

