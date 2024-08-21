Blake Lively Interviewer Says THIS Celebrity Saved Her Career After 'Rude' Viral Convo Nearly Made Her Quit!

Blake Lively may have made journalist Kjersti Flaa want to quit her job, but another celebrity swooped in and saved the day!

On Monday, the reporter revealed that one big A-lister managed to restore her faith in humanity when she was feeling down in the dumps. As you’ll recall, back in 2016, Kjersti interviewed Blake during the Café Society press tour (though she only just recently published the interview).

Unfortunately, Blake lashed out after a comment was made about her baby bump, going on to compliment the interviewer’s “little bump” when she clearly wasn’t preggers. So freaking rude! The actress proceeded to be difficult to the reporter while clearly annoyed by some basic questions, like discussing the film’s costumes. It was such a tense few minutes that the poor reporter was ready to quit right after the chat! Yeesh!

Related: Yet ANOTHER Shady Blake Lively Reporter Spat Unearthed

Luckily, she had another interview set up right after for the same movie — and this celeb “saved [the] day”! Who was it?? She dished in her new YouTube video:

“I want to shout out to Kristen Stewart, who was the person I interviewed after the horrific incident. She was the most wonderful, wonderful person to interview. She saved my day.”

Aw! We LOVE Kristen even more now!

Apparently, the Norwegian journalist spoke with Kristen right after her nightmarish interaction with the Gossip Girl alum and it ultimately made her feel so much better about herself, the 51-year-old explained:

“I was terrified walking into that interview because I had just experienced what I had, so for her to just like treat me [so kindly]. She was so sweet, so I’m so happy I interviewed her afterwards.”

Amazing! Kristen was a true professional and super kind during their interview, and Kjersti was clearly more comfortable since she thanked the Charlie’s Angels star for her “good energy” when wrapping things up. Speaks volumes given what we know now! This just goes to show how kindness goes such a long way! Imagine if the reporter hadn’t chatted with KStew right after Blake?? Or, worse, if the Twilight lead was also super rude? Things could’ve been SO different!

By the way, speaking of differences, the difference between these two interviews is truly astounding! Not only is Kristen’s interview twice as long, but she seemed genuinely interested in the convo and appreciated the questions (even when discussing things like the costumes — a Q that Blake was super irritated by). One person put it pretty perfectly in the comments, noting:

“Came from the Blake Lively interview and it really does show that your interpretation of the world shapes it for you. Blake wanted the interviewer to be a bad person so badly she interpreted all her questions as rude whereas Kristen actually understood the depth of the questions and answered them with kindness and thought and heart”

Others added:

“This really shows how the interviewer was not the problem” “funny how kristen is like ‘I like clothes, I like movies..’ and blake was outraged when she was asked about the wardrobe! lol” “The last line about [Kristen] having good energy hits differently now that we know it was after Blakes interview”

See the comparison (below):

WOW, right??

Glad Kjersti had this experience so that she didn’t give up her career prematurely! You can hear more from the reporter on this controversy here:

Thoughts?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Kjersti Flaa/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]