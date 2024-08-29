Justin Baldoni Had No Idea Ryan Reynolds Wrote Part Of It Ends With Us -- Because Blake Lively Passed It Off As Improv!

The more we hear about this, the more we think Blake Lively made a huge mistake telling anyone about her husband helping to write It Ends With Us!

At the premiere Blake was happy to brag about how Ryan Reynolds secretly punched up the famous rooftop scene, adding some witty banter to help make her romance with co-star Justin Baldoni really pop.

But folks did the math this week and figured out if he helped write it during the film’s production, he was breaking WGA rules — because that was during the writers’ strike! He could get blacklisted in Hollywood for something like that! Or at least be shunned by the more principled crowd. (And yes, haters, there are plenty of people with principles in Hollywood!)

And here’s another wrinkle — it turns out she outed him to someone else! Baldoni, who also directed the film, apparently had no idea Ryan had worked on the movie! Umm… THE DIRECTOR DIDN’T KNOW??

Related: Ryan Will NOT Apologize To Justin For ‘Saving’ Blake From His ‘Disaster’ Vision Of Movie

Entertainment Tonight confirmed on Tuesday that yes, some of Ryan’s writing did indeed make it into the final theatrical cut of the film. Not a surprise, really. Those following the IEWU behind-the-scenes drama know it’s reportedly Ryan and Blake’s cut, done by the editor they hired behind Baldoni’s back, that the studio ultimately approved. That was, of course, reportedly after Blake threatened to pull her pal Taylor Swift‘s song. It’s a whole mess.

Anyway, ET also backed what seemed like a throwaway line in Variety‘s recent reporting on the chaos this week. They say Baldoni didn’t know about Ryan’s contribution — and, as the other outlet put it, “thought the scene had been ad libbed by Lively.”

So wait… are they implying Blake passed off Ryan’s dialogue as improv? And that’s why Justin was OK with it? He just thought she was having a brainstorm on set? And — crucially — she’s not a member of the Writer’s Guild and thus is allowed to ad-lib?

If she was really covering up her husband’s involvement early on, that kind of implies she knew there was some wrongdoing going on, right? That they needed to keep it a secret? Was that because of the writer’s strike? Or because she knew it was crossing a line in the battle for creative control during the movie? Or… did she feel like Justin would lose it if he found out because, as some have claimed, he was a bit of a tyrant on the set??

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Did Blake pull one over on Justin? And why??

[Image via Sony Pictures/YouTube/MEGA/WENN.]