Blake Lively Responds To Being Named One Of Time's 100 Most Influential People, Says It's Important 'To Have A Voice' 

Blake Lively is so happy about being named one of Time‘s 100 Most Influential People of 2025.

Blake has been going through it the past few months. First she’s been getting called out for “mean girl” behavior through the years. Then she began a legal battle with her It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni. Not only did she claim he sexually harassed her on set, she says the viral backlash against her is his doing! It’s her contention he and his PR team orchestrated a smear campaign against her!

But this week, she finally got some good press with the reveal of this exclusive title — and she’s reveling in the moment, believing it gives validation to her ongoing fight.

After the honor was announced on Wednesday, the actress shared the news on her Instagram, gushing on her feed:

“It’s an honor to be acknowledged on the @time 100 list for 2025 To be written about by the great @sherrilynifill is not something I take lightly. Her work has shaped our nation. WHO SHE IS — as a human, woman, mother, leader, fighter, healer, empath, risk taker and dream maker — has shaped my heart and also my stamina to never stop believing in a future that’s better and safer for everyone.”

She went on to thank all those involved in this selection, sharing:

“Thank you @time And thank you @sherrilynifill for one of the most surreal and meaningful moments of my life in this honor. My 10 year old self is pretty blown away right now. “

In her Story, Blake opened up further about the significance of this, writing:

“I’m able to see this moment, almost looking back from the future, or looking ahead from childhood, and from every time period I can see how profound this is to me. Not just to be included, but to have a voice. It’s a fortunate thing, when it should be a given. So thank you to @time and to each of you who uplift the many who live boldly, even when it’s scary.”

Since late last year, Blake has been putting Justin on blast for his alleged problematic behavior, and her lawyers have most recently been arguing that he is trying to silence harassment victims. So, it makes sense why the Gossip Girl star is focused on the importance of having a “voice”!

We should note, Time isn’t automatically praising everyone on their list — it’s about being “influential,” not necessarily in a good way. Also included in the 100-person club are Donald Trump, Elon Musk, J.D. Vance, Mark Zuckerberg, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. So, you know, being proud to be among “the many who live boldly” in that context hits a bit different… Just sayin’.

But Blake got a nice write-up, thanks to Sherrilyn Ifill. In a message to the civil rights attorney who penned a paragraph about her impact on the world, the mother of three continued:

“And thank you @sherrilynifill for your words. Since the day I met you, you have shown me grace, kindness, curiosity, wisdom, strength, knowledge, and the power of the female fire to illuminate in times of darkness. You constantly illustrate how connected we all are and can be when division feels like the only ending. Thank you for your light, your fire, you work and your words.”

Rather than highlight Blake for her acting work, Sherrilyn praised Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds for their activism and contributions to the NAACP. (She didn’t mention that sudden philanthropy was in response to fresh backlash to the fact they got married on a plantation.)

