Blake Lively Named On TIME's 100 Most Influential People List For Being 'A Risk Taker' Amid Justin Baldoni Lawsuit!

Blake Lively was just named one of TIME‘s 100 Most Influential People of the year!

The magazine dropped their 2025 TIME100 list on Wednesday, and despite her very messy ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, the Gossip Girl star was named in the “Titans” category! Civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill praised the actress in a statement, revealing that, at least to her, this selection had nothing to do with Blake’s acting work… but her activism! Sherrilyn wrote:

“I don’t know the Blake Lively of the red carpet. Or the Met Gala. I never watched Gossip Girl.”

OK, so all the things Blake is best known for…

Why does she think she’s deserving of this then? The lawyer continued:

“The Blake Lively I know is a philanthropist and a student of our country’s most intractable problems.”

She recalled her first introduction to Blake several years ago, adding:

“She and her husband Ryan Reynolds reached out in 2019 to make a contribution to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. I had been getting a few of these calls, as our work fighting against voter suppression and police brutality was receiving national attention. I’m always curious about the kind of research famous people do before they make that cold call to offer their support. The ones I have remained in relationship with are those who, like Blake, really did their homework. I admired immediately her curiosity, and her sincere work to understand the conditions that shape this country. I remember an early conversation in which she expressed frustration that so much of our nation’s history was not part of the instruction she had received as a student. Her commitment to filling those gaps — and becoming the most fully informed and prepared citizen — is what I appreciate most about her.”

The glowing statement concluded:

“Blake is a serious person. She’s a risk taker. And she’s committed to moving this country forward. For her children. And for mine.”

Wow!!!

It’s telling they chose an activist to hype Blake up and discuss anything but how she’s made a name for herself — AKA her entertainment work! This very much seems to be feeding her current agenda! But also… it’s kinda funny that she’s being praised for something she did in 2019 for an honor about how she’s supposed be shaping 2025! She and Ryan also got married on a LITERAL PLANTATION…

Anyway… Describing the whole list, Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs shared:

“TIME’s founders knew that focusing on the individuals who are transforming the world is the best way to help readers understand it.”

He went on:

“What does the 2025 TIME100 tell us about the forces shaping our lives? It includes six members of the Trump Administration … 16 corporate CEOs, a record and a sign of the emergence of a class of business leaders who are filling a leadership void … nine leaders who are fighting for justice, equality and democracy, at a moment when the rights of so many are at stake.”

Sam noted:

“Members of the list come from 32 countries … Whatever change comes, we think the 2025 TIME100 will lead it.”

The list also includes Demi Moore, Ed Sheeran, Snoop Dogg, Serena Williams, Donald Trump, and many more.

We bet Justin’s not too happy about this honor considering it comes as he’s fighting Blake for allegedly taking over their film It Ends With Us and defaming him by accusing him of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign. The whole thing has been so messy! Frankly, we could see Blake being named one of the most controversial stars of the year… This new title we didn’t see coming!

