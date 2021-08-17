Bob Dylan Sued For Allegedly Drugging & Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old Girl In 1965

Troubling news about a music legend.

Bob Dylan is being sued over allegations that he drugged and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl more than fifty years ago. The plaintiff, identified only as “J.C.” in the suit, claimed to have suffered “serious and severe mental distress, anguish, humiliation and embarrassment, as well as economic losses” due to abuse at the hands of the Grammy winner.

Related: Woody Allen Addresses Dylan Farrow’s Sexual Abuse Allegations In Never-Before-Seen Interview

In legal documents obtained by USA Today, the Like a Rolling Stone singer allegedly “exploited his status as a musician” to take advantage of the preteen fan. The suit reads:

“Dylan’s predatory, sexual and unlawful acts against Plaintiff amounted to a series of harmful and offensive contacts to Plaintiff’s person, all of which were done intentionally by him to her without her consent.”

Per CNN, the abuse is said to have occurred “over a six-week period” in 1965, when the artist — then about 24 years old — “befriended and established an emotional connection” with the minor. The suit claims he used the connection “to lower [J.C.’s] inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and threats of physical violence.” She says this abuse left her “emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day.”

The filing went on to allege that Dylan used his power over the young fan by “grooming J.C. to gain her trust and to obtain control over her.” The Nobel Prize winner is accused of sexually abusing J.C. “at certain times” in his apartment at the Hotel Chelsea in New York City in April and May of that year.

The plaintiff is now seeking “compensatory and punitive damages” from the 80-year-old. As reported by USA Today, she claimed to have sustained physical and psychological injuries, including “severe emotional and psychological distress, humiliation, fright, disassociation, anger, depression, anxiety, personal turmoil and loss of faith, a severe shock to her nervous system, physical pain and mental anguish, and emotional and psychological damage.”

Dylan has already denied the story. In a statement following the filing, a spokesperson for the songwriter said:

“The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.”

While the suit did not provide specifics on J.C.’s meetings with Dylan or the exact nature of the abuse, attorney Daniel Isaacs told CNN:

“The complaint speaks for itself. We’ll prove all of the allegations in a court of law. The complaint was filed after much research and thorough vetting and there’s no doubt that she was with him at the Hotel Chelsea.”

Related: Could Prince Andrew Face Criminal Charges? London Police Reviewing Sexual Abuse Case

J.C.’s lawsuit was filed one day before the expiration of the New York Child Victims Act, which opened up a window for cases of sexually abused children that may have been too old to prosecute under the statute of limitations. A recent suit against Prince Andrew, concerning his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and alleged abuse of an underage girl being trafficked by the billionaire, was a result of the same law.

We hope that this suit will uncover the truth behind these allegations and that justice will be served appropriately.

[Image via WENN]