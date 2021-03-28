Woody Allen Addresses Dylan Farrow's Sexual Abuse Allegations In Never-Before-Seen Interview

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

In a never-before-seen interview, Woody Allen addressed the accusations that he allegedly molested his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow in 1992 amid a heated custody battle with ex Mia Farrow.

For some background information, the 85-year-old director appeared on CBS Sunday Morning in July 2020 for an in-depth interview for the first time in nearly three decades. The conversation aired on ViacomCBS’ Paramount+ streaming service on Sunday — two weeks after the conclusion of the HBO‘s Allen v. Farrow. CBS News released a statement to Variety on why they decided to release the interview now, saying:

“Lee Cowan sat down with Woody Allen in July 2020 following the release of his memoir for what would be Allen’s first significant television interview in nearly three decades. The interview, which occurred last summer during an active news cycle, is being presented now given the renewed interest in the controversy surrounding the filmmaker. The exclusive for Paramount Plus offers the ability to explore Allen, his career, and the allegations in context and with the depth that this story demands.”

In the new sit-down, Allen continued to deny the inappropriate interaction with Dylan — something he has done for a long time now.

“It’s so preposterous, and yet the smear has remained. And they still prefer to cling to, if not the notion that I molested Dylan, the possibility that I molested her. Nothing that I ever did with Dylan in my life could be misconstrued as that.”

The Annie Hall filmmaker also said that he had not spoken to Dylan since the accusations first surfaced when she was 7 years old. However, Allen noted how he does believe Dylan was sexually assaulted.

“I believe she thinks it [happened]. She was a good kid, and I believe she thinks it. You know, I do not believe that she’s making it up. I don’t believe she’s lying. I believe she believes that.”

As you may know, Allen was never arrested or charged when investigations into the claim launched. The writer soon filed a lawsuit to gain custody over his and Mia’s three children — Dylan, Moses Farrow, and Ronan Farrow, but Allen later lost.

“There was no logic to it on the face of it. Why would a guy who was 57 years old, I never was accused of anything in my life, I’m suddenly going to drive up in the middle of a contentious custody fight at Mia’s country home yet — a 7-year-old girl? It just, on the surface of it, I didn’t think it required any investigation.”

The CBS Sunday Morning interview also included Dylan’s tell-all with Gayle King — where she recounted the sexual assault accusations against her adopted father for the first time on television.

As we mentioned before, the broadcast comes weeks after HBO aired the four-part docuseries that sought to reexamine the child molestation allegations against the screenwriter. Before the program was released, Woody and wife Soon-Yi Previn publicly denounced the documentary, claiming it “had no interest in the truth” and was just “a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods.”

