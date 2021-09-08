Yay! Bob Odenkirk Is Back On Set Of Better Call Saul A Month After Suffering Heart Attack

Bob Odenkirk is already working again, just over one month after suffering a scary heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul! The 58-year-old took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the very happy news with fans, writing:

“Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people.”

Amazing!!

Related: Brielle Biermann Reveals Major Jaw Surgery And Months-Long Recovery

The Breaking Bad alum also shared a behind-the-scenes photo of “makeup pro” Cheri Montesanto getting him ready for his day, or as Bob put it:

“Making me not ugly for shooting!”

LOLz! Good to see he’s still got his self-deprecating sense of humor! Ch-ch-check out the full update (below)!

Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting! pic.twitter.com/lTAfPg7dDp — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) September 8, 2021

As Perezcious readers will recall, the comedian was rushed to the hospital for a “heart-related” emergency while on set in July, according to TMZ. The star later announced he’d had “a small heart attack” and that doctors were able to fix the blockage without surgery. After a moment to rest and recover, he’s back to creating primetime TV for his beloved viewers! Love that!

Here’s to hoping Bob stays healthy as he finishes filming the rest of the season!

[Image via Sheri Determan/WENN & Bob Odenkirk/Twitter]