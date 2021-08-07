Bob Odenkirk Shares Another Health Update After Suffering A Heart Attack: ‘I Am Doing Great’

Things seem to be looking up for Bob Odenkirk!

On Friday evening, the 58-year-old actor gave another update on his health after suffering from a heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul over a week ago. He tweeted to fans:

“I am doing great. I’ve had my very own ‘It’s a wonderful life’ week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable!”

Love to see that he is still making some jokes!! Take a look at the message for yourself (below):

I am doing great. I’ve had my very own “It’s a wonderful life” week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable! — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) August 7, 2021

Such fantastic news!

As fans may recall, the comedian revealed that he had a “small heart attack” while filming the final season of the beloved series and was rushed to a local hospital on July 27. When news broke of his health, fans and friends immediately swarmed social media to share their love and concern for Odenkirk — which he greatly appreciated. The director later reassured fans that he plans to take a break for recovery but promised to “be back soon,” adding:

“Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much.”

Continuing to wish Odenkirk a smooth and speedy recovery!!

