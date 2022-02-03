What Made Botched Star Dr. Terry Dubrow Break Down Crying For First Time In Show's History

Tuesday night’s Botched was a big first for the show. Even casual fans of the show know all people bring in is horror stories of their mistreatments and maimings. It’s all shocking stuff.

However, in seven seasons, this was the first time a patient’s story brought Dr. Terry Dubrow to tears. In fact, the poor doc broke down and had to walk away from the consultation office for a moment to collect himself!

So what happened??

The potential patient was a 22-year-old trans singer from Canada named Serena. After hormone therapy she turned to cosmetic surgery to go for her ideal look — like so many others, she idolized Britney Spears. She explained:

“At 16 years old, I decided to transition to a woman by taking hormone replacement therapy. Hormones can make you look more feminine but they can’t do everything that plastic surgery can do for you.”

Poor Serena, like so many women who visit the docs, had a poorly done breast augmentation and was hoping Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif could help — and increase the size while they were at it.

But it wasn’t the botched breast implants that sent Dr. Dubrow over the edge. It was the love and support of Serena’s parents. See, he was surprised to hear her parents were “completely cool with” her transitioning — something he hasn’t heard nearly enough of. But Serena gushed:

“I loved my parents. I always had a really great relationship with them… Anything I wanted to do, very accepting. I’m so thankful I had that because I have friends who had different situations, like being kicked out or told not to do what they’re doing. And it sucked. I was always supported. Just positive encouragement. Sometimes that’s all somebody needs.”

And that’s what it took. That was the key that caused Dr. Dubrow to lose it. He fought back the tears for a moment but had to walk right out.

Dr. Nassif told Serena:

“I haven’t seen that before, ever. I’ve never seen him get up and walk out of a room and fall apart like that.”

In a confessional moment, the accomplished doc explained it was thinking about what he’d do for his own children — and the reminder that many parents don’t feel that way — that broke his heart:

“I’m the father of three girls and a boy, and this story just really got to me because I’m so concerned about every little thing with my kids. And it just reminds me how important it is to be a supportive parent, and when you’re not, how devastating it can be on your children.”

Awww! What a moving realty TV moment!

Sadly, the docs weren’t able to help Serena as they deemed it too dangerous to increase her implant size. So she decided not to go through with surgery after all.

But we’re sure glad she stopped by — otherwise we wouldn’t have this amazing moment (below)!

