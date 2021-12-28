Amy Schumer Got Botched Plastic Surgery & IMMEDIATELY Undid It: 'I Looked Like Maleficent'

Keeping it real!

Amy Schumer totally regretted getting plastic surgery on her face, but, luckily, there was an easy solution to fix the problem!

The comedienne took to Instagram on Sunday to rehash her most recent trip to the dermatologist’s office, in which she revealed her decisions to have face fillers dissolved almost immediately after she had them done. LOLz!

Along with a cute selfie showing off numbing cream spread on her cheeks, the actress told fans:

“I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full.”

The 40-year-old also teased:

“Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #malificent thanks @drjlodnp”

Amy’s derm, Dr. Jodi LoGerfo, also shared her own explanation about the Trainwreck star coming for help after getting dermal filler, which she noted “can be a wonderful way to replace lost volume and enhance the face.” According to the doc, filler placement is “extremely important,” and that might have been what went terribly wrong in this star’s case. She explained:

“We decided that where the filler was placed, was not ideal, so we dissolved it. Dissolving filler is a very simple and quick treatment. I injected hyaluronidase (an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid) to dissolve it.”

Thank goodness there was a simple solution! Check out the hilarious pic (below)!

Many famous friends took to Amy’s comment section to send their support and poke some fun at their own plastic surgery fails. Isla Fisher first wrote:

“You are so beautiful! No fillers needed.”

So freaking sweet!

Meanwhile, Bachelor Nation star Ashley Iaconetti made sure Amy didn’t feel alone after her botched fillers, adding:

“Hahaha love this and have dissolved multiple times!”

When one fan wondered why the I Feel Pretty lead was even bothering with the enhancement in the first place, Schumer didn’t shy away from candidly sharing “something about this year” made her eager to do whatever she could to “feel the best.” The actress continued:

“Turning 40 all my surgeries I want to feel the best I can about myself. I got lipo and I had a great experience doing that. I used to be really [judgmental] about people getting work done. Now I’m like, do everything you can to love yourself exactly as you are but once you turn 40 and have a c section do whatever the f**k will make you feel best!”

The New York native has had quite a traumatic year when it comes to surgeries! Earlier this year, she had her uterus and appendix removed due to endometriosis. The medical condition had been causing her significant pain for a long time and even affected her fertility. In August last year, the mom of 2-year-old Gene decided she couldn’t “be pregnant again” after her son’s traumatic birth. Thankfully, the endometriosis procedure has made her feel instantly better – more power to her if she wants to get a little work done to feel 100% confident in her body again!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Let us know in the comments (below)!

