Boy George Regrets Awful Comment About How Liam Payne Was ‘Off His Nut’ Just Days Before His Death

Boy George wishes he could take back the awful comment he made about Liam Payne just days before his sudden death.

During an episode of the High Performance podcast on Wednesday, the 63-year-old musician admitted he made a not-so-nice comment about the One Direction alum on social media. He saw a video of Liam last month and wrote in the comments section that he was “off his nut.”

A few days later, the 31-year-old singer died on October 16 after falling off the fourth-story balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires while under the influence of alcohol and multiple drugs — including cocaine, “pink cocaine”, and an antidepressant.

Now Boy George regrets what he said. The Culture Club frontman told hosts Jake Humphrey and Damian Hughes he saw that Liam was in trouble — but didn’t express it in the best way:

“I’d actually put a message under a post saying, ‘He’s off his nut,’ which wasn’t very nice, but I felt it. I felt like he was out of control. And when [his death] happened, it just hit me. Same way that Amy Winehouse hit me because it felt so senseless.”

He recalled finding out Liam died on “the American news,” saying:

“I literally was like, ‘What the f**k?’ I was literally like, ‘No, this isn’t real.’ I couldn’t take it in, and I think everybody felt that. I’m always appalled by people’s comments.”

Boy George is “appalled by people’s comments,” yet he still made an awful response about Liam when he could tell he was not doing well in that video. A bit hypocritical, no? And considering the Karma Chameleon artist has struggled with addiction and his mental health, we would think he’d have a bit more empathy — and not say something like that on the internet. But apparently not.

Unfortunately, from what we’ve heard, Liam was really going through it in his final few days when it came to his longtime issues with addiction and mental health struggles. So talk about Boy George twisting the knife deeper with the post… The Voice UK alum continued:

“You know somebody tweeted to me: ‘You only care because he’s good-looking.’ I was like, ‘F**k off. You’re an idiot.’ ‘That’s all you care about.’ No, actually, I care about his family. I watched the dad [Geoff Payne]. Heartbreaking. I was quite tearful about it. I really felt very sad.”

Hopefully, Boy George learned his lesson here. Think before you post. You never know what someone is going through behind closed doors. Watch the interview (below):

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

[Image via The Jonathan Ross Show/High Performance/YouTube]