Has Brad Pitt Been Low Key Dating His 27-Year-Old Model Girlfriend For NINE MONTHS?!

Wait, has Brad Pitt been hiding his new girlfriend from us for almost a year!?

As we reported, the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood star was confirmed to be dating German model Nicole Poturalski on Wednesday, hours after the pair were photographed arriving at Le Bourget Airport near Paris before heading to Château Miraval — the estate in the South of France he and ex Angelina Jolie bought in 2008.

Needless to say, the confirmation caused speculation about just when the two linked up, and now we know this romance isn’t exactly newly-minted. Apparently, Brad has been low key seeing his new squeeze for at least nine months!

The proof is in the pics published by DailyMail.com that show the pair getting flirty at Kanye West’s opera performance at the Hollywood Bowl in November 2019. The snaps show the 56-year-old actor and the 27-year-old model all smiles while deep in conversation in their VIP seats and waiting for the concert to begin.

Innerestingly enough, Alia Shawkat — who was previously linked to Brad but insisted they were just friends — was photographed sitting in the row behind the actor and his lady friend. So we guess Brad and Alia really are just pals!

The A-lister and his new boo, on the other hand, are most definitely not just pals. A source for OK! Magazine claimed the pair were packing on the PDA outside of Paris earlier this week, telling the outlet:

“They were kissing and Brad was being super attentive to her. He was in a semi public place but didn’t seem to mind people seeing him. She’s a real beauty and obviously a lot younger than him.”

No kidding!

While Poturalski may be on the younger side, she’s actually super accomplished. It’s been said the model — who has graced the pages of magazines like Harper’s Bazaar and the German editions of Elle and Grazia — speaks five languages and helped found an organization that helps sharks. Nicole also has something very important in common with the father-of-six: a young son named Emil.

For her part, she referenced an unnamed love interest on her social media as early as February of this year, writing, “Missing my strolls with my Love” in the caption of one of her posts. Now, it’s clear she was likely referring to the Ocean’s Eleven star.

While the actor’s new romance seems to be heating up, he’s still dealing with the fallout from his 12-year relationship with Angie. As we covered, the exes have yet to finalize their divorce due to ongoing issues over custody of their children, and it doesn’t sound like their bitter legal war will be over anytime soon.

Well, when one door closes…

