Brad Pitt Has A New Lady?!

Officially Brad Pitt has been single since his split from Angelina Jolie, so taking things public with a new lady is a pretty big step.

After four long years of singledom, though, it seems like that’s a step he’s ready to take! Us Weekly confirmed that the Oscar winner is dating German model Nicole Poturalski after they were spotted arriving at Le Bourget airport together. The hot new couple were apparently on a romantic getaway to Pitt’s chateau in the south of France.

A source for OK! Magazine claimed the pair were packing on the PDA outside of Paris. They said:

“They were kissing and Brad was being super attentive to her. He was in a semi public place but didn’t seem to mind people seeing him. She’s a real beauty and obviously a lot younger than him.”

So who is this woman who’s captured the attention of the world’s most eligible bachelor??

Poturalski has had a successful runway career and appeared on covers for Elle, Cosmopolitan, and Marie Claire (she’s also apparently a favorite of British designer Vivienne Westwood). Here she is on the cover of Elle Germany:

DailyMail.com reported the 27-year-old is rather accomplished; she speaks five languages and helped found an organization that helps sharks.

And she has something very important in common with Brad — she has kids! More accurately, she has one kid, a son named Emil, about whom she is very private.

Innerestingly, the model referenced an unnamed love interest on her social media as early as February of this year (“Missing my strolls with my Love”), but there was no indication at the time that she was referring to the Ocean’s Eleven star.

Beyond being young and gorgeous, her IG page also seems to reveal a political streak, with Black Lives Matter Story posts pinned to her profile and a snap of herself on her grid wearing a “Protect Kids Not Guns” shirt.

The new relationship comes amid renewed legal drama between Brad and his ex. Divorce proceedings with Jolie have once again become messy as the former Hollywood “It” couple battle over custody of their six children. Last week, the Maleficent star made a motion to remove the judge presiding over their case for bias in Brad’s favor, claiming the judge had previous a relationship with the 56-year-old’s legal team.

Jolie’s lawyer told Us:

“All my client is asking for is a fair trial based on facts, with no special favors extended to either side. The only way litigants can trust the process is for everyone involved to ensure that there’s transparency and impartiality.”

Guess that’s as good a cue as any to get out of Dodge with your much younger girlfriend, huh? Wishing the best of luck to the new couple!

