How Brad Pitt Feels About Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston's Relationship With Hunky Hypnotist Jim Curtis!

Brad Pitt apparently has some thoughts about Jennifer Aniston‘s new romance!

Earlier this month, the actress sparked dating rumors with a hunk named Jim Curtis during a romantic vacation in Mallorca with her pal Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka. The pair reportedly met through friends and started as pals. However, their friendship blossomed into something more, and they have been an item “for a few months now.”

If you don’t know, Jim is different from the guys Jen dated in the past… because he is a hypnotist! No joke! But an Us Weekly insider noted the Friends star is “really into self-help and wellness.” So, he is right up her alley! Another thing one Dailymail source pointed out they have in common — their love of dogs:

“Jim is probably one of the biggest animal lovers I know. He’s all about rescue dogs and that’s what really sealed the deal with Jennifer. Their love for dogs. His dog Odie is pretty much with him 24/7. Let’s face it, Jennifer hit the jackpot with Jim. What’s not to like about him? He’s a cool guy and down to earth. He’s really well liked in the healing community. He’s not a poser or arrogant like so many wannabes out there.”

What a glowing review! It also helps that he is such a hottie! LOLz! But perhaps the hypnotherapist is exactly who she needed after her failed romances with other celebs! Jennifer was previously married to Brad from 2000 to 2005 and then to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018. It is unknown what Justin thinks about The Morning Show star’s new relationship. However, we now have insight into how Brad is feeling! And don’t start thinking he’s jealous, you guys! He’s still dating Ines de Ramon!

As you may know, despite the messy end to their marriage due to his affair with his other ex-wife Angelina Jolie, the two appear to be on good terms now. And the Bullet Train actor wants only the best for the Emmy winner! So, he is thrilled that Jen possibly found a great guy! A close friend of Brad told Dailymail.com on Wednesday:

“Brad couldn’t be more pleased that Jen has found love with this guy who seems so tuned into her. His marriage ended – with a bang and a whimper – two decades ago but he never lost his affection for her. When you find the right partner all’s right with the world, he hopes the same is true about Jen.”

We’ll see if Jim is the “right partner” for Jennifer! But for now, it looks like she is happy with her hypnotist beau!

