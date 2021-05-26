FRIENDS Cast Tells All! Jennifer Aniston Praises Brad Pitt, Boys Claim There Was A No-Dating 'Pact'!

Could the FRIENDS cast BE more grateful for the show that made them all stars?!

On Tuesday, the cast of the beloved sitcom sat down with Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover to spill more secrets ahead of the highly anticipated HBO Max reunion special. During the chat, the actors were asked to name some of their favorite celebs who appeared on the series during its 10-year run — and Jennifer Aniston didn’t fail to mention a fan favorite, who also happens to be her ex-husband!

After Jen, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow called out stars like Ben Stiller, Reese Witherspoon, Charlie Sheen, Tom Selleck and Paul Rudd, The Morning Show star gave a shout out to Brad Pitt, telling Kit:

“Mr. Pitt was wonderful.”

Kudrow agreed, noting:

“He was fantastic.”

He sure was!

As fans know, the Oscar winner appeared in season 8’s Thanksgiving episode The One With the Rumor as a former classmate of Jen’s character, Rachel Green. Brad played a nerd-turned-hottie who had a passionate hatred toward Rachel, which was extra hilarious seeing as the two stars were still married at the time of his appearance.

Kit also caught up with the male leads — Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer — and the men revealed the cast used to have a daily pre-show huddle that they never missed.

David said:

“There was only one show we didn’t do a huddle for, and someone got seriously hurt.”

That someone was revealed in the girls’ interview, as the ladies explained LeBlanc dislocated his shoulder during the taping they didn’t do a huddle for. After the accident took place, the cast agreed to do a huddle before every show!

The cast also apparently agreed to never try to become more than friends off set. When Kit asked the guys if any of the cast ever dated, the threesome agreed they didn’t want to cross that line. Perry said:

“It was really important to the six of us that we kept a friendship.”

Awwww!

Hilariously, however, the girls didn’t remember ever making such a pact, causing Kit to joke that they simply “didn’t want any part of” their male co-stars romantically. Kudrow, who was engaged to her now-husband Michael Stern when the show first aired, quipped:

“As much as it hurt to enforce it, yeah, there was a ‘pact’.”

Ha! Whatever helps the boys sleep at night!

Ch-ch-check out both clips (below) for more juicy tidbits to get ready for the Friends reunion, hitting HBO Max on Thursday, May 27!

