Brad Pitt Had To Stop Shia LaBeouf From Fighting Scott Eastwood On The Set Of Fury!

Scott Eastwood apparently suffered the wrath of Shia LaBeouf’s fury while filming the movie Fury!

In a new interview with Insider, the 35-year-old actor said he and the Even Stevens alum had an altercation on the set of the 2014 WWII action flick while shooting a scene, and that none other than co-star Brad Pitt had to break them up!

According to Clint Eastwood’s son, Shia got angry with him for no good reason. The scene in question featured Scott’s character spitting on Shia and Brad’s tank; director David Ayer called “action” and Scott spat like he was supposed to. But for some reason, Shia apparently “took it personally,” according to Eastwood, which sparked what he described as a “volatile moment” between the two. Thankfully, Brad dad was there to tell the younger actors to knock it off.

Related: Shia & Mia Goth Are Having A Baby!

Reflecting on the moment now, the California native said:

“I never think your process as an actor should ever hinder how people are treated on set. It should always enhance the production, not take away and put people in a situation where it’s a sh**ty work environment or you’re rude or people have to be in an uncomfortable situation.”

As you likely know, Shia’s been accused of creating far more uncomfortable situations in his personal life.

In December 2020, his ex-girlfriend FKA twigs made a number of disturbing allegations against LaBeouf in a lawsuit, accusing the actor of threatening, trapping, and strangling her, as well as knowingly infecting her with an STD. A second female victim was also included anonymously in the complaint.

After the lawsuit made headlines, Shia was quick to make the case for himself with a pretty weak non-apology, saying:

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say… I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism, but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way.”

Months later, twigs shared how she felt about that “apology,” saying on CBS This Morning:

“I think it reminds me of some of the gaslighting I experienced when I was with him. The taking some of the blame, but not all of it and then denying it. Abusers use gaslighting, which is where somebody minimizes your experience and alters your narrative and [doesn’t listen] to you and denying your experience.”

Sounds like neither Scott nor FKA will forget about their experiences with Shia anytime soon.

[Image via ellen/ABC/YouTube]