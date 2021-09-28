Margaret Qualley Addresses Ex Shia LaBeouf's Abuse Allegations In Rare Statement

Margaret Qualley has reaffirmed her support for FKA twigs.

As you may recall, the Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood star was dating Shia LaBeouf at the time that twigs, among other women, had come forward with their allegations of abuse against the actor. In fact, the couple’s frequent PDA began making headlines just a week after the singer filed a lawsuit against her ex. The couple broke up in early January; in February, Margaret reposted twigs’ Elle cover to Instagram with the caption, “Thank you.”

In a new profile for Harper’s Bazaar, the 26-year-old discussed her new project Maid, in which a young woman escapes an abusive relationship. She commented:

“[It’s] true that more than half of people experience some level of psychological threat within a relationship in their lifetime. I just did my best to read the script and experience Alex’s reality as much as possible within the scenes.”

The author noted the prescient similarities between the series and Shia’s (alleged) real-life actions, though the Emmy nominee told outlet that she didn’t want to discuss her personal life. However, asked about her public support for twigs, she stated:

“It was important to me for her to know that I believe her — and it’s as simple as that.”

Wow. We hope both women have experienced strength, healing, and solidarity coming out of such a seemingly volatile relationship.

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]