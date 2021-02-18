FKA Twigs SLAMS Ex Shia LaBeouf's Apology After Claiming He Used To Murder Dogs

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

FKA twigs was so brave to come forward with her abuse claims against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf, and she continues to show courage in detailing her allegations — after way, WAY too many social media commenters were tripping over themselves to give their favorite actor a pass.

This week, she sat down for a multi-part interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning and with Elle magazine to give more details of Shia’s alleged behavior. If you didn’t think you could be shocked after her stories of isolation, psychological demands, and physical abuse… we have some bad news for you.

For those who didn’t read the Elle piece, FKA, whose real name is Tahliah Barrett, trust us, it got worse. She had already told us about how her ex made her terrified he was going to shoot her by sleeping with a loaded gun within arm’s reach. But there was another reason she listed in her lawsuit that she was so scared of being shot — he would brag about shooting stray dogs!

Let us repeat that: FKA claims Shia admitted to murdering dogs.

Why would he do that?! To “get into character” of course. Shia is a notorious Method actor who reportedly cut up his own face and had a dentist remove his tooth to play a soldier in 2014’s Fury.

In 2020 he re-teamed with that film’s writer-director David Ayer for a crime movie called The Tax Collector in which he plays a hitman called Creeper.

Apparently he thought it would help him find his inner Creeper by literally murdering actual dogs — at least that’s what he said in front of FKA.

She told the mag she was offended as anyone would be and confronted her man:

“I said to him, ‘That’s really bad. Why are you doing that?’ And he was like, ‘Because I take my art seriously. You’re not supporting me in my art. This is what I do. It’s different from singing. I don’t just get up on a stage and do a few moves. I’m in the character.’ He made me feel bad, like I didn’t understand what it was like to be an actor or to do this…Method.”

Oof. That’s definitely how abusers can gaslight. Making you feel like you’re wrong for criticizing them. Speaking of which…

After news of the lawsuit first hit the web, Shia was quick to make the case for himself with a pretty weak non-apology, saying:

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say… I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism, but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way.”

At least he admitted wrongdoing… kinda? But he immediately made it sounds like it was just Shia being Shia, like it was something we should get used to. Not to mention he pretty much blamed PTSD and alcoholism.

And now we know how FKA felt about that “apology.”

Speaking to Gayle in the second part of their interview Thursday morning, she responded:

“I think it reminds me of some of the gaslighting I experienced when I was with him. The taking some of the blame, but not all of it and then denying it.”

She explained for those who haven’t experienced gaslighting — or have and don’t realize it:

“Abusers use gaslighting, which is where somebody minimizes your experience and alters your narrative and [doesn’t listen] to you and denying your experience.”

They do indeed.

BTW, Shia has gone on to deny “each and every allegation” in subsequent legal filings, so we can probably ignore that whole “taking some of the blame” thing.

See the full second part of FKA’s CBS This Morning interview (below):

