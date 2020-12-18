Brandi Glanville Denies Shading LeAnn Rimes Over Her Masked Singer Appearance

Apologies if you’re not up to date on The Masked Singer, but SPOILER ALERT: “The Sun” was LeAnn Rimes the whole time.

Not only does that mean the country singer won the whole damn thing, yet another prize under her tiny belt, it also means that once again… Brandi Glanville was right, y’all.

For those who haven’t been keeping up with the reality competition show, Brandi called way back in October that the Sun was her ex Eddie Cibrian‘s longtime love.

She spotted that voice and those mannerisms right away (not that she’s obsessed, mind you), tweeting two months before the big reveal:

“I think the sun is 100 percent Leann Rimes #maskedsinger. Although my kids say no way because she told them that she would never do this show because its sooo beneath her.”

And she never doubted herself either. Ahead of Wednesday night’s big finale, she tweeted:

“Hope my kids bonus mom The Sun Leanne Rines wins the masked singer tonight #Spitfire.”

Here’s the thing though… knowing that it was LeAnn under the golden mask now makes it look like the line about it being “sooo beneath her” was pretty shady. After all, isn’t she calling her out for being a big ol’ hypocrite and slumming it after saying how much better she was than the show?

That’s certainly how fans read the comment in retrospect after learning her identity on Wednesday night.

Well, Brandi attempted to put a stop to that on Thursday, making it clear to her followers that her support for her longtime rival — and de facto family member — was the genuine article. She wrote:

“First of all I did not shade or diss lean rimes I rooted for her to win.”

That crack about LeAnn telling the kids she was above the show? She says that wasn’t a jab but something that actually happened — and defends it as a legit tactic for throwing the family off the scent:

“She clearly told my kids that she’d never do the show to keep things a secret because they have big mouths. She deserved to win I’m glad she won! stop reading into s**t!”

But not all the fans are buying it. Several couldn’t help but notice in all the glowing words for The Sun, Brandi still couldn’t be bothered to spell LeAnn’s name right! LOLz!

Others are convinced Brandi is feigning support but was actually trying to steal the moment — because it wasn’t a guess at all, and she actually knew for a fact it was her kids’ “bonus mom” under all that gold. And if so, that means she was intentionally spoiling the reveal on social media.

If so, that would be some very sneaky, not to mention petty, shade. But is Brandi really trying to pull something like that? Or was she just telling the truth and getting dragged for it again??

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?? Shade or no shade??

