Scheana Shay Says Brock Davies Cheating On Her Felt Like 'Karma' -- Why She Thought She Deserved It!

Scheana Shay believes karma came back to bite her…

This month, the Vanderpump Rules alum dropped the bombshell revelation in her new memoir My Good Side that Brock Davies cheated on her! And while she was pregnant with their daughter, Summer Moon! Scheana learned about the affair during Scandoval in 2023, but she kept it a secret afterward. She didn’t even tell some of her closest friends for a long time, all because of the perception that she makes everything about herself.

But now that the cat is out of the bag, Scheana is no longer holding back. She got super real in a new interview with Us Weekly on Tuesday about the affair, admitting a part of her feels like she actually deserved what happened! And it’s all because of the cheating scandal she was involved in nearly two decades ago!

As you know, Scheana, fresh off graduating from college in 2006, began hooking up with Eddie Cibrian. The only problem with their relationship? He was married to Brandi Glanville.

When their affair came to light, she was labeled a homewrecker. She continues to get called that to this day, which she finds a bit unfair. The Good as Gold singer told Us:

“I have worn this scarlet letter for so long. I’m this ‘home-wrecking whore’ every day in the comments. He’s the one who lied. He is the one who cheated. He is the home-wrecker. I don’t want to say I was innocent, but … I was lied to by a 33-year-old man when I was 21, fresh out of college. I feel like people tend to forget that. They see 27-year-old Scheana on season 1 of Vanderpump Rules, and it’s as if the Eddie situation happened the year before. This happened in 2006. We weren’t on air until 2013.”

While Scheana now “absolutely” recognizes there were red flags, she couldn’t see them back then. Instead, she was “leading with my heart and not my brain.” The podcast host doesn’t have many regrets in life, including the affair, but she does wish she could go back and stop herself from ever opening up about it. It’s the one moment she’ll fully own up to making a situation all about herself:

“There are many things I wish I could change. I don’t like to have regrets in life, but one thing I do regret was opening up to the media about Eddie. … I wasn’t thinking about his wife and toddlers at home. People like to say that I make everything about me — this was an instance where I was only thinking about myself in that situation and that was not OK. It was extremely immature and extremely irresponsible.”

Ultimately, Scheana feels bad for how her actions hurt Brandi:

“I am so sorry to Brandi for her having to find out about me the way she did. She didn’t deserve that. And lo and behold, look what my husband did to me.”

Because of how everything went down, Scheana believes Brock cheating on her was “karma.” She said:

“It really felt like I got my karma. Did I deserve for [Brock to cheat on me]? No, but I told myself that I did.”

Oof. That is sad. Regardless of Scheana’s past, she didn’t deserve to be cheated on while she was carrying their child. And then kept in the dark for years until long after they got married. The whole thing is messed up.

