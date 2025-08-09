Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Kelly Clarkson 'Feels Lost' After Devastating Death Of Ex Brandon Blackstock The Fate Of Kelly Clarkson's TV Show Following Brandon Blackstock's Death 'Only A Few People' In Kelly Clarkson's 'Circle' Knew About Brandon Blackstock's Cancer Battle -- Even As Her 'Time Off' To Care For Him Caused Controversy At Work! Brandon Blackstock Was Going To Be A Grandfather...  How Kelly Clarkson Is Being 'Protective' Of Her Kids After Brandon Blackstock's Death Mel Gibson Told Joe Rogan This Banned Drug Cured His Friends’ Cancer -- Now A Man Has Died From Taking It Denise Richards ABANDONED Dog With Cancer, Claims Aaron Phypers! Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Dead At 48 The Walking Dead Actress Dies At Just 33 After Cancer Battle Hulk Hogan Death Conspiracy Theories Fueled By Daughter Brooke: 'I Saw His Blood Work' Teddi Mellencamp Breaks Down In Tears As She Questions If Cancer Is 'Payback' For Her Affair With Married Horse Trainer 23-Year-Old Daughter Of Health Influencer Dies Of Cancer After Rejecting Chemo -- Her Mom Gave Her 'Coffee Enemas' Instead 

R.I.P.

Brandon Blackstock’s Brother Pens Emotional Tribute After His Death: 'We Will Always Miss You'

Brandon Blackstock is being remembered by his brother.

The 48-year-old talent manager passed away this week after a three-year battle with cancer. He will be dearly missed, especially by Shelby Blackstock. His younger brother took to Instagram to honor him in an emotional post. The race car driver shared a bunch of photos of Brandon, including one of the whole family smiling at the camera alongside former stepmom Reba McEntire. He wrote in the caption:

“Words cannot begin to capture the tremendous loss our family has endured. Yesterday, we lost a brother, a father, a grandfather, and a son. Brandon Blackstock was an irreplaceable part of our family—funny, bright, and full of life—and he will be deeply missed.”

Related: Kelly Clarkson ‘Feels Lost’ After Devastating Death Of Ex Brandon Blackstock

Although Brandon is no longer with the family, Shelby said that he knows Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband will always be there by their side in spirit:

“He taught me so much, leaving behind countless cherished memories that I will hold onto forever. For every treasured moment we shared, there are so many more we’ll never get to make together, but I know you’ll still be there. Every hunt, every flight, and in the everyday moments of life, I’ll feel your presence. And although it may annoy you, you’ll have to watch me do it all just a little better, a little smoother, and —let’s be honest— looking far more handsome than you ever could in the process.”

Shelby concluded the emotional post:

“We will always miss you, Brandon, and we will never stop loving, remembering and celebrating you.”

What a touching post. See the entire tribute (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shelby Blackstock (@shelbyblackstock)

We continue to keep the Blackstock family in our thoughts as they mourn this devastating loss…

[Image via Shelby Blackstock/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 09, 2025 15:15pm PDT

Share This