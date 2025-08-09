Brandon Blackstock’s Brother Pens Emotional Tribute After His Death: 'We Will Always Miss You'

Brandon Blackstock is being remembered by his brother.

The 48-year-old talent manager passed away this week after a three-year battle with cancer. He will be dearly missed, especially by Shelby Blackstock. His younger brother took to Instagram to honor him in an emotional post. The race car driver shared a bunch of photos of Brandon, including one of the whole family smiling at the camera alongside former stepmom Reba McEntire. He wrote in the caption:

“Words cannot begin to capture the tremendous loss our family has endured. Yesterday, we lost a brother, a father, a grandfather, and a son. Brandon Blackstock was an irreplaceable part of our family—funny, bright, and full of life—and he will be deeply missed.”

Although Brandon is no longer with the family, Shelby said that he knows Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband will always be there by their side in spirit:

“He taught me so much, leaving behind countless cherished memories that I will hold onto forever. For every treasured moment we shared, there are so many more we’ll never get to make together, but I know you’ll still be there. Every hunt, every flight, and in the everyday moments of life, I’ll feel your presence. And although it may annoy you, you’ll have to watch me do it all just a little better, a little smoother, and —let’s be honest— looking far more handsome than you ever could in the process.”

Shelby concluded the emotional post:

“We will always miss you, Brandon, and we will never stop loving, remembering and celebrating you.”

What a touching post. See the entire tribute (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shelby Blackstock (@shelbyblackstock)

We continue to keep the Blackstock family in our thoughts as they mourn this devastating loss…

