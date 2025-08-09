Kelly Clarkson 'Feels Lost' After Devastating Death Of Ex Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson’s whole world has been turned upside down with the loss of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

As you know, news broke on Thursday that the 48-year-old talent manager died following a private three-year battle with cancer. The news came as a shock to everyone since “only a few people” in Kelly’s circle knew about the health battle, but it explains so much about what has been going on with her lately. Over the past year, the singer abruptly missed several episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show and concerts. She gave no explanation for her absences… until earlier this week. She finally revealed Brandon had been sick for a while. But unfortunately, before anyone could process the news, he passed away. He reportedly had melanoma.

This is devastating for their two young children, River and Remington. And although Brandon and Kelly went through a really rough divorce, it is heartbreaking for her as well. As you can imagine, she is feeling a lot of emotions about the loss of her kids’ father right now. A source told Dailymail.com on Thursday:

“Kelly’s life has flipped upside down with Brandon’s cancer struggles and now death. She’s been blessed with an incredible career and life, but once her marriage ended and once Brandon’s health started dwindling, it has been very rough.”

Oof. While Kelly is grieving, she is also focused on taking care of her children during this difficult time. The insider added:

“She has always been a mother, but now she is in full ‘mom mode.’ For her kids to go through this is just absolutely devastating.”

When it comes to the Breakaway singer, she is “feeling lost” at the moment. And it’s going to take some time before Kelly or anyone in the family is back to their old selves again:

“She feels both a little lost and feels like she has to do everything to make it all make sense. This is going to stick with her forever, it will be a long time for her to get back to the jovial Kelly we all know and love.”

Thankfully, the American Idol alum has a ton of support around her. Another source said everyone at The Kelly Clarkson Show is rallying behind her at this time, as they know Brandon’s loss is “deeply” affecting her:

“Everyone loves Kelly. We’ve got her back. We’ll pick up the slack, we’ll do whatever she needs. Everyone at The Kelly Clarkson Show will wish her the absolute best. She never ever said a bad word about her ex, ever. So even though they’re not together, I think this will affect her deeply. Kelly is an empath she cries with people over their sadness. So this has got to be tearing her up.”

So sad. Hopefully, Kelly takes as much time as she needs to mourn this unimaginable loss before returning to work…

We continue to send Kelly and her children so much love and light. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube, WENN/Avalon]