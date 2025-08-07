Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Dead At 48

Oh no… Oh lord.

When Kelly Clarkson said her ex had been ill for the past year, we worried it was serious. We didn’t imagine… But now Brandon Blackstock has passed away at just 48 years old.

His family released an emotional statement Thursday morning breaking the tragic news — and revealing he had been battling cancer:

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

TMZ is reporting Brandon had skin cancer — melanoma — for about three and a half years. So awful.

Kelly hinted at the disease in her statement on Wednesday, as she once again canceled some shows:

“Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas. While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”

Per TMZ, Kelly’s staff were all aware of the gravity of the situation but kept it private for her.

Now we finally fully understand why Kelly has been so absent in her concerts and on her daytime talk show, why she had to keep canceling. She has to be there for their children. Oh no, the poor kids… How awful for them.

Brandon and Kelly had a really rough divorce, with legal and financial fights that got pretty bitter. It seems like they put all that aside for the children as he dealt with the cancer. Just such awful news. We’re so sorry to Brandon’s family and to Kelly.

