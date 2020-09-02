Brandy & Monica Reveal How They Got Past Years Of Feuding For Verzuz!

The feud between Brandy and Monica is part of music legend. But they set it all aside on Monday for a new — and record-breaking — collaboration.

The pair who famously faced off in 1998’s The Boy Is Mine appeared on Verzuz, an online series created by Swizz Beats and Timbaland that features a pair of similar artists going head-to-head each episode. It’s safe to say the battle between these two R&B queens broke the internet — the face off was watched by a series high of over 1.2 million viewers, among them ultra-famous fans like Michelle Obama, Mariah Carey, Lenny Kravitz, and Missy Elliot.

The episode served as an olive branch between the two, who have longstanding rumors of tension and apparently hadn’t been in the same room together for 8 years (their last duet, It All Belongs To Me, was released in 2012). After the highly successful show, the duo reflected on the “new day” for their relationship, as Monica put it.

Brandy told Entertainment Tonight:

“It feels good. I haven’t seen her in so long, and so to still have this kind of chemistry, and love… No matter whatever has happened, like, I can just feel the love that I have for you.”

According to Monica, the feud has now officially been put to bed. She explained:

“It’s over now. And it took very adult conversation. There’s no shame in saying that. We had to come to that place and to that moment that we had, that allowed us to sit here today. That had to happen first.”

She continued:

“I think communication is key. People talk about that in relationships, but it’s the same thing when you’re working together, or in a friendship or anything else… I spent a lot of years just puzzled, but kinda going through my own things in life, too. And so I found it easier to just stay apart than to come together. But with the communication here, it makes it easy to be in, to be amongst each other and then be genuine. ‘Cause for me, if it’s not sincere, then I don’t want any part of it.”

How fantastic! And to think, all they needed to do the whole time was talk out who the boy belonged to…

Brandy agreed, telling ET:

“If it’s not authentic, I can’t be a part of it. And this entire experience felt divine, it felt like the right time. I think when it’s this magical, it’s bigger than feud, it’s bigger than beef, it’s like, you need to just let that go and just let the music speak.”

While Monica admitted she thought the experience would be “difficult,” both women seemed to feel the magic of the moment that brought two icons back together. Brandy said:

“I just think it is something about us, and to share in this moment… We started when we were kids and we are still here.”

What an amazing story — we’re so glad these two were able to mend fences!

Ch-ch-check out the full Verzuz episode (below):

