Big Sean Denies Hit Song IDFWU Is A Naya Rivera ‘Diss’ Track, BUT…

Following Naya Rivera‘s death in mid-July, fans were quick to question how Big Sean felt now about his hit track I Don’t F**k With You, which has widely been believed to have been about the late Glee star after their engagement was broken off in April 2014.

Well now he’s finally ready to talk about it.

Rivera’s former fiancé reluctantly addressed the inquiries, sharing in a new interview with Vulture:

“That’s a tough question to answer because I’m still processing a lot of that … I don’t feel comfortable talking about it because I want to respect her. She’s made such an impact on people, and she’s done so many great things in her life and her career that it was hurtful to even have that [song] be associated with her.”

He continued (below):

“It wasn’t a diss to her. I truly made the song and played it for her. She knew about it, and she liked it.”

In case it’s been a while since you’ve heard it, take a look at some of the prominent lyrics:

“I don’t f**k with you / You little stupid ass bitch, I ain’t f**kin’ with you / You little, you little dumb ass bitch, I ain’t f**kin’ with you / I got a million trillion things I’d rather f**kin’ do / Than to be f**kin’ with you”

OK, even if it isn’t directed toward Naya, it’s pretty tough to say this isn’t an incredibly insulting song… We mean… obviously.

The 32-year-old might not consider it a “diss” track, but it sounds like he does regret it:

“We had a breakup that was very public, and we were young and we forgave each other and moved on from that. If I would have known something this tragic would have happened, I would have never made the song.”

Hmm…

We unfortunately cannot hear from Naya about her thoughts on the matter, but only a few months before her untimely passing, the mother of one was all smiles while performing the song during an appearance on Lip Sync Battle in November 2019:

If Naya was ever insulted, she certainly rose above it. In fact they generally got along.

Following the recovery of her body from Lake Piru in California on July 13 after she went missing on July 8, Big Sean reflected on the loss of his ex with a thoughtful Instagram message, writing:

“Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. you are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own. I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person. I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them. Rest In Peace Naya”

It sounds like Sean still has a lot of love in his heart for Naya… and is likely struggling with his regrets over the song.

