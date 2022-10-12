Brandy Hospitalized For Possible Seizure!

Oh no!

According to TMZ on Wednesday, Brandy Norwood has been hospitalized after possibly suffering from a seizure. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that they received a call to the 43-year-old singer’s Los Angeles home at around noon on Tuesday and was rushed to a local hospital after she experienced a seizure.

There are no other details on what might have led to the seizure or if she is experiencing any other health issues at this time. She also has yet to speak out on the situation. However, TMZ noted that Brandy is still in the hospital with her parents by her side – and it sounds like she will recover. Such a scary situation…

This certainly has not been an easy time for the Cinderella actress. Most recently, she came out in support of her brother Ray J after he posted some alarming comments about talking about suicide. He wrote in a since-deleted post:

“If it wasn’t 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight.”

Brandy sent some love to her 41-year-old sibling with a throwback photo of the two of them, writing in the caption “need you bro” alongside a praying hands emoji.

We are wishing Brandy a speedy recovery following her health issue! Get better soon!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN]