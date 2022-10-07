Ray J Sparks Concern With Fans After Sharing Several Alarming Posts About Suicide

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Ray J has fans very worried after sharing some alarming posts where he seemingly contemplated taking his own life.

In one since-deleted video on Instagram Thursday night, per Page Six, the 41-year-old singer appeared to be sitting on some sort of elevated surface while he zoomed in on an orange full moon. But what he wrote in the caption had people instantly concerned:

“If it wasn’t 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight.”

Ray J – whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr. – shares 4-year-old daughter Melody Love and 2-year-old son Epik Ray with estranged wife Princess Love. It’s scary to hear how he felt his children were the only things keeping him alive — and that wasn’t the only frightening post either. Another clip saw the Moesha alum dangling his feet over the ledge while he panned the camera to the ground below him. He wrote alongside the video:

“SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it rit [sic]. Now!!! ????”

Ray J then took to Instagram Stories to share more videos and pictures of his surroundings at the time, captioning one video of the moon, “IF I DIE TONIGHT.” He then followed up the post with another vid of the ground beneath him that read:

“trying to figure it out – maybe this life was a illusion – maybe the next life was my real reality.”

While the television personality removed the videos by Friday morning, many fans understandably have been terrified for Ray and took to Twitter to send their love to him:

“We love you Ray J. Everyone please keep Ray J in their prayers.” “Let’s send love and prayers to #RayJ after posting a concerning message earlier today.” “I hope Ray J is getting help and hasn’t done something to himself” “yo prayers to Ray J too I know we love to joke about him but he’s really going through it and I don’t see it being talked about enough.” “I hope Ray J is okay.” “Prayers up for Ray J the world still need you”

His sister, Brandy, even hopped on Instagram Friday to share an old picture of the two of them, simply writing:

“Need you bro @rayj”

Despite causing concern with the posts, a source close to the television personality told Page Six that he is “fine” and “everything is OK” at this time. The insider noted that the videos were taken while he was “on vacation with Princess Love,” adding:

“He thought about issuing an Instagram statement about it but changed his mind and is being vague.”

Even if the footage is old, it’s still worrisome to hear the 41-year-old struggle in that way. We truly hope that Ray J is safe and seeking help if he’s suffering from any kind of suicidal ideation. Let’s keep him in our thoughts at this time.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

[Image via Hell Of A Week/YouTube]