Kanye West Says God Wanted Him To Embarrass Taylor Swift!

No one loves to hear himself talk more than Kanye West, and boy did the rapper talk Nick Cannon’s ear off on the latest episodes of his podcast Cannon’s Class!

As we reported, Yeezy took a dig at Donald Trump (specifically, his wallet) during the 44-minute conversation. But as you might imagine, the All Day hitmaker also discussed an assortment of other topics, ranging from his 2016 hospitalization to his storied feud with Taylor Swift.

Kim Kardashian West’s husband also got candid about his presidential “walk,” the pro-life meaning behind his Birthday Party campaign banner, and once again brought up his daughter North West’s potential abortion.

Unsurprisingly, Kanye’s mission and ideals stem from his relationship with God, whom he says he received a newfound connection to during his 2016 hospitalization. The superstar told Cannon:

“God brought me to my knees multiple times. The first time that I was put into the hospital in 2016, I actually started reading the bible. That was part of what God hit me with. You know, God has a calling on all of us and he uses us in different ways.”

‘Ye went on to confess that he didn’t want his fanaticism with the Man Upstairs to seem “uncool” to fans, adding:

“I’m not gonna lie to you, I like being cool. I didn’t go into an environment to come off uncool.”

But these days, Kanye’s not keeping his love for God on the down low; in fact, he described many of his past antics as doing the good Lord’s work — including, believe it or not, the moment he belittled T.Swift at the MTV VMAs. He shared:

“Right now, God is giving me the information…If God ain’t want me to run on stage and say Beyoncé had the best video, he wouldn’t have sat me in the front row. I would’ve been sitting in the back. It wouldn’t have made it so ridiculous of an idea because I had never heard of this person before, and Single Ladies is, like, one of the greatest videos of all time. And I was only drinking Hennessy because I didn’t want to go to the awards show because it was a set-up.”

Well, that’s an interesting (read: extraordinarily narcissistic) way of putting it! Every selfish, thoughtless move he makes is ordained by the almighty. Convenient.

But his divine mission doesn’t stop at making an ass out of himself on live television: Kanye’s also hoping to spread the good word on the importance of family. After discussing his goals of being recognized as a multibillionaire by Bloomberg and Forbes, the Grammy-winner shared:

“Like, I had a friend that said, ‘You’re not enjoying it.’ Well, what’s the ‘it?’ Because North don’t read Forbes. She just know if daddy is home or not. If I’m away from two weeks, she’ll be like ‘Dad, I miss you.’ …It’s like, family is just the key to the world, period — from our immediate family to our friends and family, our co-workers and family, our city and family, our state and family, our country and family, our world… the culture of humanity needs to be family. A culture of family. But the design of our cities, the design of our schools, there’s a lot of things designed to not promote family; they’re designed to create separation.”

Well, we guess Kanye wants every family to be as large as possible, because he said the Birthday Party — the banner he’s running as a presidential candidate under — is “dealing with life and pro-life.”

He explained of the meaning behind the banner:

“When I came up with the name of my party, the Birthday Party, it was funny. It was just crazy, it was Yazy. I was like, ‘that’s it!’ I can only give God the glory because of the connection point to the Birthday Party is dealing with life and pro-life. Because these are kids that are now gonna get a chance to have birthdays.”

To elaborate, Kanye went on to reference the revelation he made during his infamous presidential rally in South Carolina, where he claimed that he and Kim considered aborting their eldest daughter. He recalled:

“For anyone who wants to tear me down for crying, you realize that because of South Carolina, there are people who have decided to have a child? Because they connected. And if they were on the fence about it, they never saw anyone in my position take that position and say, ‘Look at this. This is a 7-year-old right here. And she might have never made it here.’ …. And it was my wife that said, ‘This is a soul.’ And the scariest thing is, she had the pills—you know, you take these pills, you take them and the next morning the baby’s gone—she had the pills in her hand.”

Of course, Kanye’s not just talking the holy talk: he’s putting his money into “spreading gospel,” too. He shared:

“I spent every dime that I have for marketing from Yeezy on Sunday Service. Every dollar I had. I spent $50 million last year on Sunday Service if you add up the operas, if you add up the flights. It was 120 people going to Jamaica. The Yeezys, they were selling themselves. So instead of paying for ads, I invested it in the church. I invested in spreading gospel. I invested in saying Jesus’ name on high.”

Talk about a man on a mission.

What do you think about Yeezy’s comments, Perezcious readers? Pretty Yazy, right?? Watch part one of their chat (below) and share your thoughts in the comments.

