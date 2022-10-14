Brian Austin Green BLASTS Ex Vanessa Marcil Over Resurfaced Custody Claims!

Brian Austin Green is setting the record straight!

On Thursday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum took to his Instagram Story to clap back at rumors he “heard” that his ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil was supposedly spreading about their former custody battle. The exes share a 20-year-old son, Kassius. They split back in 2003 after four years of dating and were embroiled in a nasty legal fight at the time.

Related: Brian Talks Megan Fox Divorce: ‘The Big Thing For Me Was Therapy’

Sharing a screenshot of court papers that show Marcil as the petitioner and Green as the respondent in the case (AKA the person being sued), the actor declared:

“I just heard that my ex was claiming I spent years taking her to court and asking for child support How was I the Respondent then??? #factsisfacts #thetruthshallsetyoufree.”

Ch-ch-check out his proof (below)!

It is unclear what statements Brian was reacting to, but he seemingly shut down the chatter with this swift response! It is interesting timing, though, since Vanessa is currently on set with her son — who is starring in the flick Rufus alongside Brian! Soooo, does this mean they’re all together right now while BAG is digging up the past again!? Hmm. Hopefully, things don’t get messy!

Back in November 2018, Vanessa spoke at length about the legal issues between her and her ex-partner. At the time, she claimed Brian and his then-wife Megan Fox hadn’t seen Kassius in five years. Taking to Instagram, she addressed the court fight, claiming the actor was the one suing her for full custody and child support, saying:

“12 years ago I was served legal papers and then spent 8 years+ defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father & his stepmother trying to get full custody(that means I would have seen my son four days a month) and then asking me to pay them child support. They lost that case & a civil case asking me for 200,000.”

The General Hospital alum also insisted she “never asked for child support of any kind” and “had never tried to take time away from Kass’ dad seeing him. Ever.”

Related: How Will Kanye’s Recent Comments Affect Kim Kardashian Divorce Battle?

The Desperate Housewives star didn’t comment on his ex’s allegations at the time, but things seemed to get better just one year later when the then-teenager got to visit his dad on the set of BH90210 in Vancouver. In July 2019, Kassius revealed on IG:

“We’re going to be staying here for a bit. I’m here for a week.”

After the trip, Vanessa implied the family members were back on good terms — suggesting Brian had held Kassius at arm’s length until then. She noted in September 2020:

“My son was finally invited back into his dad’s life and was able to finally meet his youngest brother and finally see his other two siblings again. My son is also an incredible big brother.”

Brian shares sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, with Megan. They finalized their divorce in October 2021 following a May 2020 split. Earlier this year, the Smallville alum welcomed another son, Zane, 3 months, with girlfriend Sharna Burgess. Hopefully, Brian’s latest comments don’t stir up more drama for his family now that they’re finally on better terms! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Let us know (below)!

[Image via Brian Austin Green/Vanessa Marcil/Instagram & Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube]