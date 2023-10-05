Brian Austin Green Talks 'Challenge' Of Raising A Gay Son

Brian Austin Green is getting candid about something he didn’t expect to ever deal with — raising a gay son.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star stopped by Lance Bass’ Frosted Tips podcast this week, where he spoke openly about the “challenge” of raising his eldest son Kassius, who is an out and proud gay man. He reflected:

“I would get into these conversations with Kass where it was, like, I really wanted to understand the things that seemed so different to me at first.”

But eventually, he came to realize that raising an LGBTQIA+ kid ain’t actually all that different:

“And then you realize, ‘Oh, this isn’t different at all.’ It’s just your choice of partner. It doesn’t affect me at all. And that’s the thing I’m always trying to beat into people now. It does not affect you. Why do you care so much? And why are you literally trying to bully your feelings and your opinion into something that literally does not affect you at all?”

We’re so glad he was able to come to that realization! For his own sake, but more importantly, for the sake of the 21-year-old!

[Side note: Can you believe BAG has a 21-year-old son???? Wild! Time flies!]

Lance praised Brian, noting how “lucky” Kassius is to have an “open-minded” parent, “because there are many kids that don’t get that.” To that, the 50-year-old admitted:

“It’s been fascinating. It’s been a challenge just because honestly, my son being gay, it was unknown for me. I think a lot of people are afraid of the unknown, whereas I’m not. To me, it’s intriguing. And I want to learn about it.”

Brian shares Kassius with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil, with whom he doesn’t always see eye-to-eye, to say the least. He also shares Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with ex-wife Megan Fox, as well as 1-year-old son Zane with fiancée Sharna Burgess. A big, happy family!

