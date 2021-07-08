Bridgerton Author Julia Quinn Reveals Her Father & Sister Were Killed By A Drunk Driver Last Month In Heartbreaking Post

A tragedy too awful and random for fiction…

Julia Quinn, the author of the bestselling Bridgerton novels, which became a huge hit Netflix series this year, has lost both her father and her sister in an automobile accident.

According to the announcement on his Facebook page, author Steve Cotler and his daughter Violet Charles were killed by a drunk driver on June 29. To make matters even worse, Violet’s service dog was also killed in the crash.

In an emotional note on her own Facebook, Julia confirmed the terrible news, writing:

“I have lost my father and my sister. Because a catering company did not secure their load and canvas bags spilled onto the highway. Because a pickup driver thought nothing of driving while his blood alcohol level was nearly 3 times the legal limit. I have lost my father, and I don’t have my sister with whom to grieve.”

Like his daughter, Steve was also a celebrated author, having written the Cheesie Mack children’s book series. Creativity ran in the family; Violet Charles was a noted cartoonist. You may have seen the adorable caricatures of her sister’s Bridgerton characters she recently posted on Instagram:

Julia revealed in her post that she and Violet had just finished a graphic novel which was to be dedicated to their father. She wrote:

“It will still be dedicated to our father. It won’t be a surprise anymore, but I’d like to think he suspected we’d do it. He knew us so well. He was our dad.”

Just heartbreaking.

Sending our condolences to the family and to their many fans.

