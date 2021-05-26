Pioneer Woman’s Ree Drummond Feels 'So Much Better' After Losing 38 Lbs!

How does a Food Network star stay healthy when constantly surrounded by delicious food all the damn time?!

Well, Ree Drummond is pulling back the curtain to talk all things food and fitness on TikTok. The Pioneer Woman even revealed she lost 38 pounds in quarantine after having struggled with her health throughout the pandemic. The food blogger opened up during a candid video, saying:

“Hi I’m Ree Drummond, the Pioneer Woman. You may know me from my cooking show, but I also have cookbooks, a cooking website — I can’t get away from food and I love to eat. Of course it crept up on me through the years, especially during COVID.”

Related: Ree Reveals Ladd Broke Neck In TWO Places During Ranch Collision!

How’d she do it?

“So starting in January, I decided to get busy and lose some weight. No gimmicks at all. I just cut calories, exercised more, lifted a lot of weights.”

Keeping things light as ever, she teased at the end of the video:

“I look better but I feel so much better and that’s what really counts. I’m still a goofball, I just have a lot more energy! Be afraid.”

LOLz!! Her having the determination to lose that much weight while still cooking up calorie-dense foods kinda does make us afraid! She’s not a woman to be reckoned with when she sets her mind to something, clearly! While she always looked great, we can definitely tell her exercise paid off given a quick look at a “before” photo (top inset)!

@thepioneerwoman Moving more and building muscle has been the key for me! ???? I still love fries, though. #fyp ♬ Taste It – Ikson

In the caption of her post, the 52-year-old did note her favorite cheat food, though, suggesting she hasn’t become a total health nut yet!

“Moving more and building muscle has been the key for me! I still love fries, though.”

Related: Was This Restaurant Impossible Alum A Murderer The Whole Time?!?

This latest TikTok is actually not the first upload celebrating Ree’s health journey. On Mother’s Day, the momma shared a new pic to her Instagram with her son Bryce and foster son Jamar, both 18. She looked stunning and so confident in her slimmer bod (below)!

It’s amazing to see her recent transformation given the health scares her husband Ladd and nephew Caleb faced in March when they collided in separate fire trucks on the family’s ranch! In an emotional post to her website at the time of the accident, the celeb shared of her relative’s injuries:

“Caleb and Ladd are going to be okay. Caleb broke some ribs, had a pretty bad concussion, and a few other injuries that will heal. Ladd (the guy I told you about who drove himself to the hospital?) broke his neck in two places—and evidently one of the two fractures was very close to being catastrophic. Have I mentioned cowboys don’t like to admit when they’re hurt? Ladd was transferred to Tulsa and had surgery to stabilize one of the fractures. Thanks to some rods and other hardware (and an amazing neurosurgeon named Dr. Kalani), it’s fixed now and that danger is over.”

Even through all that, Ree was able to maintain her own fitness goals! Incredible! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Does this make you totally motivated to stay true to similar New Year’s Resolutions? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Food Network/YouTube/Ree Drummond/TikTok.]