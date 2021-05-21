Travis Barker Gets Deeply Sad & Personal Tattoo Referencing Deadly 2008 Plane Crash

Travis Barker is getting extremely deep through his body art.

On Thursday, the 45-year-old musician unveiled a tattoo of the words “survivor’s guilt” on the crook of each of his arms in an Instagram video. While Barker didn’t speak on the ink’s meaning, he did tag musician KennyHoopla as a nod to their collaboration on the song hollywood sucks// from the upcoming album Survivors Guilt: The Mixtape. And if we’re reading into it, we can’t help but think it’s a reference to his terrifying 2008 plane crash, too.

Related: Shanna Moakler Talks Kim K & Travis Barker’s ‘Affair’ That Led To Their Divorce!

Ch-ch-check out the ink, done by celebrity artist Ganga (below):

Wow.

In case you don’t remember, the pilots behind the airplane accident miscalculated the length of the runway and crashed into an embankment during takeoff. The collision left the Blink-182 drummer with burns on a large part of his body, injured his friend Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein, and horrifyingly killed four people on board. Since then, Travis has been open about the PTSD and depression he has suffered from the tragedy. He previously told Billboard in an interview:

“I lost two of my best friends on there, and it was a lot of emotions to deal with, and then there was survivor’s guilt.”

And it only got worse when his pal DJ AM passed away from a drug overdose a year later, telling the publication:

“He was my best friend. It was beyond friendship. It was like there was only one other person in the world. And then losing him and just wondering, ‘F**k, is there something I could have done?’ It was like the one thing that will never stop resurfacing in my head.”

Following the traumatic ordeal, Barker coped with the physical and mental pain from the crash by continuing to self-medicate with recreational drugs. He then got sober after doctors discovered precancerous cells in his esophagus.

We love to see how Travis has been in a such good place for the last couple of years — especially since hooking up with Kourtney Kardashian recently. But it breaks out hearts to see him still seemingly grappling with the remorse over 10 years later. It’s understandable, and hopefully the new tattoo means he’s finding his peace.

As we all know, the rocker is no stranger to ink as he has an extensive collection covering his body. Earlier on Thursday, Travis actually posted a new neck design near a portrait of Marilyn Monroe, reading:

“Don’t Trust Anyone.”

Take a look (below):

The words come amid rumors that he hooked up with Kim Kardashian years before Kourt and him started dating AND his ex-wife Shanna Moakler publicly feuding with daughter Alabama Barker.

What are your reactions to Travis’ personal tattoo? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & Travis Barker/Instagram]