Britney Spears Says Sister Jamie Lynn Was A 'Total Bitch' In The Zoey 101 Days!

The Britney vs. Jamie Lynn Spears feud is alive and well in The Woman In Me!

A new sneak peek of the pop star’s upcoming memoir obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday shows the performer is definitely going to tackle her issues with her little sister in the highly anticipated book!

According to a source, Britney recalled a time she returned home from tour in 2002 — while her mom Lynne was navigating a split from her dad Jamie. It was obviously an emotional time for the family — only made more complicated by the Nickelodeon child star. The Baby One More Time singer wrote that her 11-year-old sibling was being a “total bitch” at the time! Specifically, it was the way she was treating their mother that upset her.

Jamie Lynn’s alleged problematic behavior, which included the way she “ruled” their home, caused the Grammy winner to feel “betrayed” because of how much she had “changed” after starring in Zoey 101. Oof!

This is far from the first time Britney has called out her sister for being bratty as a kid — and it’ll probably be the easiest she goes on the actress in the entire book! Apparently, Sam Asghari’s ex also slams the Sweet Magnolias star’s decision to write her own memoir, and we bet the 32-year-old will take some heat for her supposed involvement in the conservatorship, too. So, buckle up, Jamie Lynn!

Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

