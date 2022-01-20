Jamie Lynn Spears Details How SHE Tried To Free Britney, Claims She Found A Loophole That Brit Ignored!

Jamie Lynn Spears has repeatedly claimed she’s always been a #FreeBritney ally — and now, she’s finally going into more detail about how she tried to help Britney Spears when the singer was in the thick of her conservatorship.

In the second part of her interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Sweet Magnolias star claimed she tried to get involved in dismantling her big sis’ legal arrangement after the pop princess made it seem like she wanted out of the conservatorship when the pair spent “every night staying up talking” about it on a trip to Hawaii.

As JLS explained, she took her sister’s comments seriously and talked to Britney’s lawyer — but those conversations apparently “blew up” in her face. She alleged:

“She didn’t like the way certain things were happening, so I gave her the number of judges, I talked to her lawyer on the phone. That blew up in my face, and everybody turned against me… I spoke with a lawyer and told him a lot of s**t. It went nowhere. And then people got mad at me.”

As for why her efforts backfired? The Nickelodeon alum guessed that the lawyer knew he “wouldn’t get a paycheck” if the conservatorship ended:

“Why did he need me f**king infringing on his rights, right?”

The 30-year-old went on to insist she was only looking out for her sister’s rights:

“I think it was like for me it just felt like she didn’t want anything to do with any of this s**t anymore… Whether I agree with it or not, that’s her decision.”

Jamie said she didn’t stop there: she and her husband, Jamie Watson, spoke to some judges about Britney’s dire situation and found out that all the Toxic singer needed to do was move out of California for 6 months and the conservatorship would end.

Claiming that she told Britney about this loophole “many times,” the starlet shared:

“Many other times, me and my husband… I do know some judges, and we did have some stuff looked into… and we told my sister many times all she had to do was go live out of state for six months, and the conservatorship would be absolved. Because she’d take up residence in another state. I told her this. Many times. That was my understanding of it.”

Inneresting…

The actress allegedly went as far as to offer Britney a place to stay at her “s**thole” Louisiana home while the pop princess waited out her conservatorship, but, much to the younger sibling’s confusion, the performer allegedly never followed through with that plan.

She recalled saying:

“‘Come live with me, in my s**thole in Louisiana, like come on.’ I don’t know why that option wasn’t something she didn’t want to follow through with… I put myself on the line a couple times with some people that, you know, trying to help her in this situation that she said she needed help in, and pissed a lot of people off quite a few times.”

Of course, even if that was the case, we all know how tightly Britney was watched. As a victim, she may be have not been able to even try it!

Still, we guess this means Jamie Lynn certainly tried to make things right… if her story is to be believed!

But Britney has repeatedly accused her little sis of being “one sided” with her recent interviews about the drama, so it’ll be interesting to hear if there’s another side to these claims, too!

What do U think really happened? Sound off (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Instagram]