Britney Spears Almost Got A Boob Job -- And The Reason She Changed Her Mind Is Actually HILARIOUS!

Britney Spears is revealing a lot lately!

In a new Instagram post on Thursday, the pop star admitted something wild — she almost got a boob job! The Toxic singer began:

“It’s crazy living in Los Angeles … I was thinking about getting a boob job … my boobs are fairly small … I mean with the right bra it’s fine but I was curious what a doctor would say !!! I lost 7 pounds in the last 6 months and that’s a lot for me !!! I’m officially part of the ‘itty bitty titty committee’ … they shrunk !!! I don’t know where my boobs went …”

Wow! Britney was so serious she even scheduled a consultation with a surgeon. However, the doctor’s appointment ended up being a major fiasco that inadvertently opened her eyes to the dark side of societal beauty standards!

First off, she said, just getting there was a hike! Literally!

“Well I show up at the office and I’m going the back way walking up 8 flights of stairs !!! I’m like WTF is this??? They want you to die before you make it there !!! F**k THIS !!! Nobody was there to let us in … uhhh how long do we wait here ??? 10 minutes go by … 15 minutes … f**k that !!! I’ve never been back …”

It's Britney, bitch! No one makes her wait 15 minutes!

Following this ordeal, the 40-year-old was already thinking about beauty when she saw a post about another celebrity’s skincare routine which sparked some frustration. Brit recalled:

“Then I get home and go online to see the biggest [stars] getting facials with their facialists saying, ‘people don’t believe but no filter !!! This is real !!! This celebrity has done movies and all and is shot so beautifully … what the hell is she trying to prove ??? I know she’s beautiful !!! I’ve seen her in person so it was weird seeing someone like her trying to convince people she’s natural beautiful … then I said to myself I do the same but I’m not nearly as beautiful as she is yet I kind of do the same thing !!!”

Unfortunately — though not all that surprisingly given what we’ve learned so far — Britney’s dad and former conservator Jamie Spears played a part in making these insecurities worse by not allowing her a say in some of her photo shoots over the last few years, she continued:

“I haven’t been shot well though, I’ve never been more humiliated and embarrassed in my life during the years in my conservatorship. Yes I do care and anyone would if you saw yourself the way I have … my dad always told me I was fat and being the heavy girl on stage wasn’t fun … It was humiliating !!!”

Ugh! We can’t believe he treated his daughter that way! So awful! She continued her complaint:

“I had one good cover in 13 years of my conservatorship … the rest were all extremely bad !!! They could have at least cheated and used technology … but they used it to make it worse !!! Such a f**king waste of time … I believe all girls care and if you have ever had a guy say there’s no looking at your face … not [Sam Asghari] of course … you would understand how it really hurts !!!”

Admitting she too has been influenced by society’s beauty ideals, Britney noted the one thing she thinks really makes someone truly beautiful, adding:

“So I will admit I do play into how I look … I care but it disgusted me when I went to that doctor’s office because guys were there getting nose jobs !!! I’m like WTF … really it’s too much !!! I am absolutely a victim to all of the societal objectifications and exploitations that women are subjected to … I have bought into myself at times !!! SORRY IT’S A LOT !!! I personally believe people can be happy whether they are skinny, old, fat, whatever … if you are happy and have a good energy, you are 100% attractive !!! Happy people draw light and it’s contagious and attractive !!! God knows the secret to my success was never how beautiful I was !!! I believe I was a tease … just a very cool energy !!!”

Britney the tease! Ha! A really good point, actually…

All of this talk about happy people also made her reflect on her time in the conservatorship, as she mused:

“When my family sent me to that place the main thing that hurt me was the medicine they put me on !!! You can go brain dead if you take too much, that’s how strong it is !!! It made me stupid and sad and I gained so much weight … I felt ugly, angry and mean therefore I was just that !!! The manipulation behind my family’s scheme in subjecting me as if I had done something so wrong to literally throwing me away and taking all of my joy away is cruel !!! The other day I started cooking something … I DIDN’T THINK AT ALL !!! I ate it in literally 2 seconds … NOT ATTRACTIVE but I don’t give a f**k !!! I felt 2 years old with the kind of satisfaction that can only come to the wisest of the wise and I realized the damage of my thinking …”

Wow, that must have felt so liberating!

Sadly, she now fears these kinds of negatives thoughts will affect her children. She shares Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. The momma noted:

“My 2 sons are geniuses !! Jayden can play jazz and literally anything on the piano !!! His gift scares me … we watched Green Book and he sat down and immediately started playing the blues … it’s scary how good he is but he said the other day. ‘Mamma it’s the thoughts I think too much’ … I was like, ‘NOOOO !!! Don’t be me ever please God, no’ !!! But in that moment I realized the one thing that really hurt me besides drugging me like a zombie was how desperate I was to survive and get through each day and how much thinking I had to do … but my thoughts were all exposed 10 hours a day !!! I didn’t have time for private thoughts … after 4 months of that I forgot who I was because I had no internal thoughts anymore yet they said they did that for me to have personal time … before going there if you knew me you knew that I was EXTREMELY private and literally didn’t talk to anyone”

All in all, she is realizing how much of herself she still has to relearn now that she’s free to make decisions about her own life, concluding:

“I still think I’m finding myself 3 years later and that’s okay !!! I just wanted to share this !!! Do your own research on these procedures and as hard as it may be … learn to f**king love yourself !!!”

