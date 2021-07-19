Britney Spears' Former Bodyguard Alleges Singer Was Routinely Drugged & Closely Monitored By Her Dad

Britney Spears‘ former bodyguard has come forward with damning new allegations about her treatment under the watchful eye of her father Jamie Spears early on in her conservatorship.

Fernando Flores, a former police officer, spoke to The Sun over the weekend and shared his own alleged experience with guarding the pop star’s safety.

Related: Britney’s 55-Hour Husband Jason Alexander Says Her Team TRICKED Him Into Annulment!

The now-40-year-old law enforcement veteran was hired by Jamie as Britney’s personal bodyguard way back in 2010 — about a year after the 69-year-old first came under control of his daughter’s conservatorship following her much-publicized mental health battles. During that time, Flores alleged Spears was given a “cocktail of powerful prescription drugs” once a week every Friday. Furthermore, she would reportedly “break down in tears” while being bossed around by her dad, and being prevented from choosing how she wanted to live her life.

Flores, who ended up quitting the stressful job after about eight months, claimed the Baby One More Time star’s phone was monitored 24/7 and she was never allowed out on her own without her dad’s permission. Visitors to her LA mansion also had to have their bags searched prior to seeing Britney.

The most unsettling part of these revelations comes with the prescription drug cocktail, which the former bodyguard alleged was delivered by a woman like clockwork at the end of every week. In turn, Flores claimed he would have to explain to Britney what the pills were for and why she needed to take them, saying (below):

“I’d explain [to Britney] what everything was — three anti-psychotic medications and birth control pills. She’d go from sane to talking about parallel universes.”

Oof.

Related: Britney’s Drug Use?! New Report Looks Into Allegations…

And as a constant presence hovering nearby, Jamie was apparently strict and controlling to the point where it broke Britney’s spirit. Flores explained more:

“Jamie would call three or four times a day to check what was going on. If she wanted something, she had to ask his permission. She spent her days watching TV, or working out. When down, she’d cry listening to [James Brown’s] It’s A Man’s World.”

Wow…

To picture that last sentence especially is just too much.

Related: Britney’s Ex-Manager Admits That He ‘Failed’ Her In Heartbreaking Public Apology

All this comes up now after Britney was spotted out and about this past weekend on the streets of El Lay with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, by her side. Per The Mirror, the Toxic singer “looked downcast” as she drove her white Mercedes through town on some low-key weekend errands. Of course, the pop star was right in the middle of major drama this weekend, too. That included a very emotional Instagram post which appeared to be directed at her dad, mom, and little sis Jamie Lynn Spears, the latter of whom she implied had “failed to speak up” in the past regarding her over-reaching conservatorship, and criticizing the outcry coming now as too little, too late.

And so the conservatorship controversy continues, Perezcious readers. Lots of layers to this one…

[Image via Sheri Determan/WENN]