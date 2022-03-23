LOLz! Britney Spears Has 'No Idea' Who Pete Davidson Or Scott Disick Are!

Apparently, Britney Spears has not been keeping up with the Kardashians!

Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson is one of the most talked about celeb pairings in years. For months, fans have watched the couple’s love blossom in spite of online drama with the 41-year-old reality star’s former husband, Kanye West. And of course, longtime fans are very familiar with Scott Disick — AKA Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy to their three children.

The two guys have “become friends” ever since Pete started hanging out more and more in El Lay. As we previously reported, the duo even attended Reign Disick‘s baseball game where Kourt’s fiancé Travis Barker was in attendance. Fans have quickly taken a liking to their budding bromance, and it looks like it has even captured the attention of Britney!

The 40-year-old pop sensation re-posted a video on Tuesday from Scott’s Instagram Story, in which Pete filmed himself chilling on the couch while the Talentless founder and other friends were passed out while watching the 1982 movie The King of Comedy. The SNL star self-deprecatingly joked in the caption that “boyz night was wild.” Ha! In case you missed it, you can ch-ch-check out the funny moment (below):

Clearly Britney thoroughly enjoyed the hilarious interaction, but it turns out she has no idea who Scott and Pete are! She shocked fans by writing in the caption of the since-deleted post:

“Sorry had to repost this. no idea who these people in the video are but it made me laugh so hard !!!!”

Okay, it is slightly shocking that Britney does not know about Pete and Scott?! We mean, they are connected to one of the most famous families in the world at the moment, and they have made plenty of headlines over the past couple of months with their drama with either Kanye and Travis.

Maybe gurl is too busy dancing and vacationing with her hunky fiancé to follow celeb news? Or maybe she’s just had her fair share for life!

Anyway, if the singer does want to see more of Pete and Scott, she could watch the family’s new show, The Kardashians, premiering on April 14 on Hulu! The upcoming reality series will feature Scott — though rumors have been circulating that his role on it is pretty much non-existent. But Brit can still get a peek into Kourtney’s romance with Travis!

As for Kim and Pete’s storyline, it sounds like we will finally get all the deets about how their relationship started. However, she confirmed to Variety that The King of Staten Island star will not make an appearance on The Kardashians this season. The SKIMS creator shared:

“I have not filmed with him. And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

Although Britney won’t get to see Pete on screen, she can at least get caught up on the Pim backstory! And who knows what Season 2 might bring…

Are you shocked that she has no clue who Pete or Scott are, Perezcious readers? Or do you find that fact to be hilarious? Let us know your reactions to Brit’s confession in the comments!

