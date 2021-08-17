Britney Spears FINALLY Explains Those Topless Photos On Instagram!

Britney Spears is baring all.

We’re used to Brit’s Instagram posts being head scratchers, but we have to admit, the topless photos really had us stumped. After all, her IG has been the cornerstone of the #FreeBritney movement, and we’ve never been sure how much of the singer’s social media presence has ACTUALLY been her, and how much is a team pulling strings behind the scenes. Plus, the pics didn’t come with one of her classic captions, so we had nothing to go on. Was Britney posting them as a celebration of her own freedom, or was someone trying to make her look unstable during a crucial moment of her conservatorship battle?

Related: Britney Says She Was ‘Happier’ Before She Lost Weight!

Well, more than three weeks after she first shared her boobs with the ‘gram, we finally have an explanation from the Circus artist herself (or from whoever runs her IG, depending on what conspiracy theory you subscribe to. LOLz.). On Monday, she uploaded another topless photo, this time only wearing underwear and some bright red boots. In the caption, she wrote:

“No guys … I didn’t get a boob job in just a week … nor am I pregnant … I have boobs in these pics cause I devoured food !!!! Before I show you more pics of my body … I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin !!!! In my opinion it’s quite twisted the immediate response of when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer … no … I’m not talking in a strip club or a performance … just on a practical scale of being in your car and realizing you’re wearing a stupid long sleeve shirt in the summer !!!! The immediate reaction to any woman who does this after shedding a layer is DAMN I FEEL BETTER … therefore you think you look better !!!”

The 39-year-old continued:

“I’ve had a billion shows where I’ve done that and to my horror uhhh we’ll [sic] … sometimes I didn’t look so great … TOO MANY TIMES and it’s embarrassing as f**k but in my imagination it felt great !!!! I mean I don’t want anybody to see the big dimple on my ass but I feel like performing made me too self conscious about my body and that’s not attractive …..”

Hmm. Definitely reminds us of the moment in her June testimony when she blamed Jamie Spears for making her work her “precious body… for the past f**king 13 years.” It was clear from that, and from the lack of privacy she felt when forced into the rehab facility, that she felt little control over her own body. So are these nearly-nude pics a way of reasserting control over herself?

Well, the momma of two then got even more specific, explaining:

“[Anyways] I bet you’re wondering why I’d expose my body NOW … well it’s because I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the would has been on my shoulders and it’s made me view myself that way !!!! I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked … like the way I was born and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it’s insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain … hurt … tears … and heavy burdens aren’t who I am. I am a woman …. a beautiful … sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form !!! No … I’m not going to do topless pics for the rest of my life cause that would get boring but it sure as hell helps when you need to be enlightened !!!!”

She concluded by once again shouting out the #FreeBritney movement:

“And I will admit the FREE BRITNEY comments after I took my shirt off were actually really f**king funny !!! The Free Britney campaign started with all your amazing pink Free Britney shirts 3 years ago !!! There’s a way deeper meaning to the movement than you can ever imagine … my fans have always been so damn amazing and I love you all !!!! Psss this was shot on holy Sunday yesterday !!!!”

Related: Lynne Spears Is ‘Pleased’ With Ex Jamie’s Decision To Quit Conservatorship

Wow! Another strong message from our newly empowered Britney. We’re still counting down the days until she can tell her full story on her terms. Until then, we hope she continues to do what feels liberating and right for her.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & Britney Spears/Instagram]