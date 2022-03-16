Britney Spears Slams Fan Meet & Greets And Says She's Through 'Being Nice' -- Before Deleting Her IG Account!

Britney Spears isn’t softening herself for anybody — even her fans.

The pop star is new to living life on her own terms. Since her conservatorship was terminated, she’s been flexing her newfound freedoms. Most recently, that has included revisiting the place where she experienced so much trauma living under her dad Jamie Spears’ thumb: Las Vegas.

Posting several selfies from her recent getaway to Sin City, Brit reflected on how much she hated being there back then, writing:

“The only thing I’ve known when I used to go to Vegas was hour-long meet and greets with 40 people every night getting the worst pics of me and then a two hour show !!!! Let’s just say THIS TIME visiting, it gave me a whole new perspective on what it means to live!!!!”

The Grammy winner continued:

“Being able to go to the spa was a highlight as well … and you know what??? Don’t ever pity me like my masseuse does …. ‘People do love you!’ …. Huh???? Huh???? I don’t want to be loved … I want to be feared!!! Being loved and being nice got me taken advantage of …… so take your pity and go f**k yourselves “

Damn! Britney is not messing around!

We do get it though — after years of being used by her family for her talents, fan interactions probably felt less like connecting with a community and more like being pulled on puppet strings. And though she has expressed her appreciation for the #FreeBritney fans many times, we understand why perceived “pity” would be grating while she’s trying to enjoy her new life.

Still, it seems like her recent visit to Sin City was overall positive. She previously posted some tidbits from the trip, including a thank you to her fiancé Sam Asghari for making her experience “a woman’s dream.” In a quickly deleted post, she wrote (per People):

“This was my first time !!! It was absolutely lovely being treated like an equal in Las Vegas for the first time in 13 years … huge difference.”

In the past, the Crossroads star revealed some of the many restrictions she endured during her Vegas residency. She claimed she “went out only two times” during her four years there and was forced into an oppressive costume for shows. She shared:

“People don’t know this but when I did Vegas, I was never allowed to go to the spa … they didn’t want me having coffee or tea so my friends from home would show up going to the spas drinking champagne no lie and I was the loser working and entertaining them at night … doesn’t sound like a good deal to me either !!!!”

Surprisingly, the singer seems to have taken down her account after posting her Vegas reflection on Tuesday. It’s not unusual for her to take a social media break, but she has been using the outlet regularly to vent and share (particularly since the conservatorship ended), it’s definitely notable. We hope she hasn’t deleted for good…

We’ll be keeping an eye out to see if and when she reinstates it…

Hopefully she’s doing well and still enjoying all her freedom to the fullest!

