Britney Spears' BF Gets Into Accident Days After She Said She Just Wants To Ride In His Car

During her bombshell testimony last month, Britney Spears spoke out against the oppression she was experiencing under her restrictive conservatorship.

She spoke about the freedom she yearned for, leading to an enormous surge in the #FreeBritney movement. And twice she mentioned something she wanted to do was be driven around by boyfriend Sam Asghari, just one of the everyday activities she allegedly is being held back from by this 13-year legal construct.

While talking about wanting to get married and being forced to stay on birth control, she added:

“I’ve met with enough people against my will. I’m done. All I want is to own my money, for this to end, and my boyfriend to drive me in his f**king car”

And later when describing her situation she said again:

“I feel like they’re making me feel like I live in a rehab program. This is my home. I’d like for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his car.”

Hey, can you blame her? Look at this guy with his brand new Jeep Rubicon! Who wouldn’t ruin that upholstery riding with him??

So… will this latest incident make her rethink that desire?

On Monday Sam was involved in a little fender bender with a woman driving a Saturn in Thousand Oaks, California — just about a 10-minute drive from Britney’s house!

It wasn’t too bad, as no one had any injuries — but it was Sam who was at fault! Not only did he go through all the proper procedure, waiting there for the police and telling them everything, as TMZ captured on film, but he also took to his Instagram Story right when he got home to share the story with his fans. He admitted plainly:

“It literally hasn’t even been two weeks since I’ve had this baby, and I just got in a car accident. Was it my fault? Yup.”

Love the amount of character he’s showing by owning up to the mistake. It seems a small thing, but it’s a virtue all too many do not share these days. He added:

“Is the other person OK, most importantly? Yes, and that’s a good thing.”

What he lacks in Fast & Furious skills, he makes up for in moral compass, we guess!

He also used the accident as an inspiring lesson, saying:

“When situations like this happen, guys, always think of it as if it’s preventing the bigger bad thing from happening. Always think of the positive thing, and just enjoy life. As long as you’re OK, and the other person is OK, everything else is fine. You don’t need to ruin your day about it.”

He also got MAD superstitious, saying he had failed to adhere to the tradition of putting an egg under the tire and roll over it backwards when he first acquired the vehicle. We have never heard of this, but any positive vibes are good, right?

What do YOU think of how Sam handled the accident??

