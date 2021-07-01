Britney Spears' Co-Conservator Of Estate Pulls Out Amid Controversy

Britney Spears’ conservatorship can’t seem to run smoothly amid all the ongoing drama!

According to TMZ, the financial institution appointed by the judge to become co-conservator of the pop princess’ estate is bowing out before it even starts its job, meaning Jamie Spears will remain sole conservator of her estate for the time being.

Sources with direct knowledge told the outlet that Bessemer Trust has decided it doesn’t want to get involved in the increasingly messy legal arrangement due to all the controversy surrounding it. One insider claimed that Bessemer feels the circumstances surrounding Brit’s conservatorship have become a “hornet’s nest” due to the escalating public outcry over her case.

But that’s not all: officials apparently don’t want to deal with the singer’s dad, and also have issues with her lawyer, Sam Ingham, who waited until a few days ago to file the necessary documents for Bessemer to become a co-conservator along with Jamie — a move the judge approved after denying Brit’s request to suspend Jamie from estate conservatorship duties back in November.

So, Bessemer is bailing on Brit, and it’s not hard to see why. Getting involved with this conservatorship at this stage is going to be a hard task, and Britney should only have people who WANT to help her — help her get out, that is!

